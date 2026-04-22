Netceed, a global infrastructure supply chain solutions provider, has published our first Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking a major milestone in the Group's sustainability journey and reinforcing our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible business practices.

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Netceed Sustainability Report 2025

The report presents Netceed's progress across environmental, social, and governance topics, including the verification of its carbon footprint data by an independent third party and the completion of its first climate risk analysis.

Key highlights include:

A reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions compared to 2024

Improved gender diversity in senior management positions we now have 23% of senior management positions filled by women

70% of our suppliers (by spend) are working with us on our climate action priorities

A reduction of 72% of work-related accident compared to 2024

The report also highlights Netceed's continued focus on people and governance, as well as its strong commitment to ethical standards. This is supported by the rollout of the Group Code of Conduct, with 95% of employees completing the mandatory training in 2025.

These efforts have been recognised through multiple EcoVadis ratings across Europe, including Gold medals for Netceed entities in France, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, and Bronze medals in the UK and Portugal.

The full report is available at the following link.

About Netceed

Netceed is a global infrastructure supply chain solutions provider enabling the critical networks modern society depends on. With global scale and local expertise, Netceed delivers end-to-end supply chain services and integrated solutions across broadband, AI infrastructure and energy networks. From planning and sourcing through pre-integrated deployments-including pre-terminated PoPs, integrated active cabinets and automated street cabinets-Netceed helps customers reduce risk, accelerate builds and operate networks at scale, serving more than 19,000 customers worldwide.

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Contacts:

Company Contact

Juliette Gaussem, Group Head of Sustainability, sustainability@netceed.com

Press Contact

Stefanie Moormann, Vice President of Marketing, press.eu@netceed.com