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WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Düsseldorf
22.04.26 | 09:31
1,958 Euro
+4,15 % +0,078
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9242,01511:01
1,9222,01511:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 19:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated Financial Statement and Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's reports

Consolidated Financial Statement and the Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's report

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. herewith publishes the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's report

Selected consolidated financial data

Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.12.2025		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.12.2024		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.12.2025		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.12.2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Continuing operations
Sales revenue3 197 5943 434 693754 648797 994
Operating profit/(loss)(153 776)184 294(36 292)42 818
Gross profit/(loss)(211 091)192 449(49 818)44 712
Net profit/(loss) for the period(175 365)161 105(41 387)37 430
Net profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Company(99 681)154 457(23 525)35 886
Net cash flows from operating activities118 332188 39527 92743 770
Net cash flows from investing activities(302 041)(416 630)(71 283)(96 797)
Net cash flows from financing activities43 95122 83510 3735 305
Change in cash and cash equivalents(139 758)(205 400)(32 984)(47 721)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) (1,44)2,23(0,34)0,52
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (1,44)2,23(0,34)0,52
Average PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,23724,3042
As at
31 December 2025		As at
31 December 2024		As at
31 December 2025		As at
31 December 2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Assets2 676 4052 756 963633 214645 205
Non-current liabilities202 827375 56047 98787 891
Current liabilities776 136612 680183 627143 384
Equity1 697 4411 768 723401 600413 930
Share capital69 28869 28816 39316 215
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)24,5025,535,805,97
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)24,5025,535,805,97
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)-69 287 783-16 215 255
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)-1,00-0,23
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**--4,22674,2730

* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.

** - Balance sheet items and book value per share have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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