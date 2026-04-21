Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated Financial Statement and Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's reports

Consolidated Financial Statement and the Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's report

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. herewith publishes the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Management Board's Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for 2025 together with Auditor's report

Selected consolidated financial data

Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.12.2025 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.12.2024 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.12.2025 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.12.2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Continuing operations Sales revenue 3 197 594 3 434 693 754 648 797 994 Operating profit/(loss) (153 776) 184 294 (36 292) 42 818 Gross profit/(loss) (211 091) 192 449 (49 818) 44 712 Net profit/(loss) for the period (175 365) 161 105 (41 387) 37 430 Net profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Company (99 681) 154 457 (23 525) 35 886 Net cash flows from operating activities 118 332 188 395 27 927 43 770 Net cash flows from investing activities (302 041) (416 630) (71 283) (96 797) Net cash flows from financing activities 43 951 22 835 10 373 5 305 Change in cash and cash equivalents (139 758) (205 400) (32 984) (47 721) Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) (1,44) 2,23 (0,34) 0,52 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (1,44) 2,23 (0,34) 0,52 Average PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,2372 4,3042

As at

31 December 2025 As at

31 December 2024 As at

31 December 2025 As at

31 December 2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Assets 2 676 405 2 756 963 633 214 645 205 Non-current liabilities 202 827 375 560 47 987 87 891 Current liabilities 776 136 612 680 183 627 143 384 Equity 1 697 441 1 768 723 401 600 413 930 Share capital 69 288 69 288 16 393 16 215 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 24,50 25,53 5,80 5,97 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 24,50 25,53 5,80 5,97 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - 69 287 783 - 16 215 255 Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - 1,00 - 0,23 PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** - - 4,2267 4,2730

* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.

** - Balance sheet items and book value per share have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.