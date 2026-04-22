HONG KONG, Apr 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Seres Group (9927.HK), a leading luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) enterprise in China, officially released its 2025 annual results. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB164.89 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.63% and reaching a new record high. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately RMB5.96 billion, marking the second consecutive year of profitability. These strong results underscore the Company's high-quality growth trajectory and highlight its resilience and core competitiveness in the luxury NEV segment.



The massive product sales volume is the most direct and powerful testament to Seres' market competitiveness. In 2025, AITO, the luxury brand under Seres, achieved a cumulative annual delivery volume of over 420,000 units. Among these, annual deliveries of the AITO M9 exceeded 110,000 units, securing its position as the sales champion in the RMB500,000+ price luxury car market for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025; the AITO M8 recorded annual deliveries of over 150,000 units, firmly holding the top spot on the sales charts for RMB400,000+ price models since its launch; and the AITO M7 delivered over 110,000 units for the year, winning the title of 'National SUV of the Year.' This highlights the AITO brand's formidable brand strength and high user recognition in the luxury NEV market.



A comprehensive business layout serves as a vital cornerstone and reliable safeguard for Seres to withstand market fluctuations and achieve sustainable growth. In 2025, the Company firmly implemented its dual-strategy layout of range-extension electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles, which closely aligns with the diversified demands of the NEV market, enabling all-round breakthroughs amid fierce competition. Seres ranked first in China's range-extension segment with a market share of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the sales proportion of its battery electric models continued to rise, forming a sound development pattern in which technical strength and market competitiveness improved in tandem.



Generous and steady dividends reflect Seres' commitment to rewarding shareholders and sharing development achievements, and also serve as a tangible demonstration of the Company's sound operation. In 2025, the Board of Directors proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of RMB0.8 per share (tax inclusive), representing a total proposed cash dividend of approximately RMB1.9 billion. This initiative actively rewards the trust and support of all shareholders, reflects the Company's firm confidence in its future development, and further strengthens investors' expectations for the Company's long-term growth.



Excellent ESG performance serves as a fundamental underpinning of Seres' high-quality development and a core competitiveness for the Company's sustainable growth. In 2025, the Company continued to deepen its ESG governance, integrating ESG philosophy across the full chain of production and operations, R&D and innovation, and supply chain management. Through concrete actions, Seres is advancing the synergistic development of the enterprise, society and the environment.



Leveraging robust ESG management practices and remarkable sustainability achievements, Seres was awarded the highest AAA rating by MSCI, demonstrating its corporate value through responsibility and accountability.



Driven by technological innovation, guided by customer value, and committed to sustainable development, Seres made steady progress in the luxury NEV segment in 2025, achieving comprehensive advancements in business performance, brand strength, technological capability, and ESG performance. Looking ahead, Seres will continue to deepen its dual-track strategy of range-extension electric and battery electric vehicles, further increase R&D investment, and accelerate technological iteration and product innovation. The Company is committed to continuously leading the upgrade of China's luxury NEV industry and creating greater value for customers, shareholders, and society.







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