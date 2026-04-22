Swimsol says the 2.4 MW floating PV array will supply the resort island of Cheval Blanc Randheli, reducing diesel consumption and saving about $1.5 million in fuel costs. The company's engineering team told pv magazine how the system will operate. Swimsol, an Austria-headquartered marine floating solar provider for Maldivian resorts, has commissioned a 2.4 MW floating array at the resort island of Cheval Blanc Randheli, enabling the property to run entirely on solar power during daylight hours. The company says it is the largest floating solar array in the Maldives. "The project relies on our ...

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