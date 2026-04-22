New leadership to help organisations achieve more through advanced technology, deep insight, and trusted partnerships.

Node4, a leading AI Business Solutions and Managed Service Provider, today announces the appointment of Neil Muller as Group Chief Executive Officer and Patrick De Smedt as Non-Executive Chair. These appointments strengthen Node4's leadership as the business enters its next phase of growth, with a clear focus on helping customers achieve more through secure, connected and intelligent technology.

Neil Muller joins Node4 with a mission to unlock the full potential of the business for its customers, partners and people. His focus will be on sharpening the company's strategy and further enhancing its AI-augmented managed services platform, alongside ERP, CRM and data analytics solutions that support organisations to operate securely, efficiently and at scale.

Muller brings extensive experience leading and transforming technology services organisations. Prior to joining Node4, he served as CEO of Digital Space and Daisy Group and previously spent 20 years at Computacenter UK&I, including as Managing Director. Across his career, he has led complex, customer-focused businesses across both professional and managed services.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Node4," said Neil Muller. "What stood out to me was the combination of deep technical capability across the team and a genuine commitment to customers and people. Node4's position within the top 1% of Microsoft Inner Circle partners gives us a powerful foundation to build from. There's a real opportunity here to scale the business while staying agile, original and firmly customer-focused."

Muller will be supported by Patrick De Smedt, who succeeds Chris Woodhouse as Non-Executive Chair. Chris steps down following a successful tenure, during which he supported Node4's growth and integration journey. The Board would like to thank Chris for his insight and stewardship, which have helped position Node4 strongly for its next stage of development.

De Smedt will provide strategic oversight and governance, working closely with the executive team to guide Node4's long-term direction. De Smedt is an experienced Chair and Non-Executive Director, having previously served as Chair of Nasstar, KCOM Group plc, EMIS Group plc and Microsoft EMEA. He currently serves as Chair of Bytes Technology Group plc and The Rent Company B.V. and brings deep experience in scaling technology businesses and a strong understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem.

"Node4 is a business with a clear sense of purpose and a strong track record," said Patrick De Smedt. "From its origins in Derby to becoming a nationwide organisation supporting more than 1,700 customers, its growth has been built on meeting real customer needs and investing in talented people. I'm delighted to be joining at this point in the journey and to be working alongside Neil and the leadership team, as Node4 continues to evolve in a fast-moving and competitive market."

Michaël Vervisch, Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners, added: "Node4 has a strong platform, a high-quality team and a customer-led strategy, which together have driven consistent growth. We are delighted with the appointments of Neil and Patrick, whose combined experience and leadership will help guide the business through its next phase of growth and value creation. Providence remains fully committed to supporting the business as it continues to scale, innovate and deliver outstanding outcomes for customers."

About Node4

Node4 is a UK leader in secure, AI-powered cloud and managed service platforms.

Founded in 2004, today the company supports 1,700 UK businesses across the private and public sectors, with a nationwide team of 1,100 experts. Its integrated portfolio spans AI business solutions, cloud and hybrid platforms, security, data and analytics, ERP expertise, and 24/7 managed services, all delivered on UK-sovereign infrastructure.

As an Azure Expert MSP and long-standing Microsoft Inner Circle member, Node4 combines deep Microsoft capability with true end-to-end ownership.

With scale that matters and care that counts, Node4 makes technology work for its customers helping them transform faster and operate securely.

Node4. Made for More. www.node4.co.uk

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