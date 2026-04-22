ChannelSight today announced the launch of a new platform, ChannelSight.AI, designed to help brands gain real-time visibility and to optimise how they are discovered, understood, and recommended by AI tools and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

Consumer behaviour is shifting from traditional search to AI-generated recommendations and agentic commerce, in which an AI agent searches, compares and completes the purchase for the user.

AI tools surface products based on data quality and content structure, not ad spend. For marketing and brand teams, the model that drove growth for years is breaking down. Brands know there is a problem if a product is not understood by AI, it won't be recommended but few know where to start when trying to solve it.

ChannelSight.AI is built to solve this. The platform audits how a brand's products appear across AI systems, scores their discoverability and produces specific, actionable, recommendations for improvements, each tied to a quantified revenue impact. With access to a powerful suite of tools, brands can see exactly where they stand and what they need to fix to improve their products' AI discoverability.

ChannelSight has been at the centre of brand commerce for 13 years, working with hundreds of global brands and retailers including Philips, Diageo and Bosch across over 100 markets. ChannelSight.AI is powered by this experience and billions of proprietary data points that produce improvement recommendations that are specific, prioritised and grounded in real commercial outcomes.

A Critical Shift for Brands and Agencies

AI tools are becoming the primary interface for product discovery and this creates both risk and opportunity for brands and agencies. Brands risk losing visibility if product data is inconsistent or incomplete. Agencies risk falling behind if they cannot support clients in an AI-driven environment.

ChannelSight.AI provides a single solution to address both these challenges, supporting brands, retailers, and agency partners with immediate, real-time insights and optimisation.

On the launch, ChannelSight CEO, John Beckett said, "Every leadership team is asking the same question: what's our AI strategy? The challenge for most brands is that they don't have truly reliable data and the experience to answer it with confidence.

"ChannelSight.AI provides this. Our platform enables brands to understand how they appear across AI-driven discovery, where and how performance can be optimised, as well as where hidden revenue opportunities are being missed. This is actionable insight, not theory, and provides a solid foundation upon which that strategy can be built. We ensure brands are visible, competitive, and continuously optimised as AI evolves and full agentic commerce becomes the norm."

ChannelSight.AI is available now. Brands can book a free demo at ChannelSight.ai to see how their products currently appear across AI systems and where they are losing ground. Agencies looking to support clients in this space can get in touch to explore the ChannelSight to explore the partner programme.

Get Started

For Brands

Understand how your products show up in AI and take control

Book an audit withChannelSightAI team [link]

For Agencies

Partner with ChannelSight.AI to support clients in AI driven discovery

Get in touch to learn more [link]

About ChannelSight

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ChannelSight is a leading eCommerce intelligence platform dedicated to making the world instantly shoppable. From "Where to Buy" purchase enablement to advanced digital shelf analytics, ChannelSight's solutions help brands and retailers boost conversions, gain actionable insights and deliver superior online experiences for users across all digital channels. Trusted by hundreds of global brands, ChannelSight simplifies buying journeys and drives sustainable eCommerce growth.

About ChannelSight.AI

ChannelSight's AI platform built for the new era of AI-driven discovery. It gives brands clear visibility into how their products are surfaced, understood, recommended, and purchased across AI platforms. With fast deployment and continuous monitoring, ChannelSight.AI enables brands to improve visibility, stay competitive, and capture revenue in the shift to agentic commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422635447/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Avrili

anthony@cw8.co