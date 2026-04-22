A "Retail in Sync" showcase connecting product innovation, retail solutions, and ecosystem collaboration

At Retail Technology Show (RTS) 2026, SOLUM (KRX: 248070) is introducing Newton Core+ to the UK market as a next-generation ESL platform and a central pillar of its broader "Retail in Sync" showcase. Across the event, SOLUM is demonstrating how connected retail technologies, solutions, and ecosystem collaboration can work together to improve customer experience, optimise operations, unlock data monetization, and support more sustainable store environments.

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SOLUM showcases Newton Core+ at Stand M60 during the Retail Technology Show 2026 in London (Image: SOLUM)

Newton Core+ Launch at the Centre of Product Innovation

Newton Core+ is designed to meet the increasing demands placed on shelf-edge infrastructure in modern retail environments, combining refined design, reinforced durability, and enhanced display clarity to support accurate pricing, reliable promotion execution, and fulfillment-led store operations across large store estates. Newton Core+ has also received the Red Dot Award for Product Design, reinforcing its value not only in design quality but also across function, usability, durability, and responsibility.

Alongside Newton Core+, SOLUM is also showcasing Newton E-Paper 32", another Red Dot Award-winning product, as well as additional large-format e-paper displays, 4-color Newton Pro Freezer solutions, Power Rail ESL, and a wider digital signage lineup, including bar-type signage and semi-outdoor displays.

Retail in Sync in Action Across the Store

Beyond product innovation, SOLUM is using RTS 2026 to demonstrate what "Retail in Sync" means in practice. It shows how retail technologies can work together to improve execution across the store. In customer experience, SOLUM is showing how personalised product guidance can be integrated with ESL and digital signage to create more connected in-store journeys. In operations, the company is highlighting omnichannel picking and stock management solutions designed to improve task efficiency, reduce walking time, and help store teams act on real-time shelf conditions. In sustainability, SOLUM is presenting solutions aimed at reducing operational waste, including food waste reduction linked to expiry-led pricing and real-time shelf updates. In data monetisation, SOLUM is showcasing Vision AI-based capabilities that help retailers better understand shopper attention, product interaction, and measurable in-store performance.

SOLUM's RTS showcase also reflects its open ecosystem approach, bringing together partners across fulfilment, smart data capture, food waste reduction, and retail operations to support a more connected model of store execution.

Mark Duckworth, Country Manager UK Ireland at SOLUM, said,"RTS 2026 is an important opportunity to show how SOLUM is bringing stronger products and more connected solutions to UK retailers. With Newton Core+ at the centre, we are expanding what ESL can deliver at shelf edge while helping retailers improve execution, efficiency and in-store performance through a broader portfolio of integrated technologies."

SOLUM will exhibit at Retail Technology Show 2026, taking place on 22-23 April at Excel, London. Visitors can meet the SOLUM team at Stand M60.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasing digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com

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Contacts:

SOLUM Europe GmbH

Jiyoo Hwang

Jiyoo.hwang@solum-group.com