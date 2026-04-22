Titanbay LTD: Titanbay Expands Swiss Advisory Board with Appointment of Adrian Nösberger

Former CEO of Schroder & Co Bank AG and President of the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland joins as private markets infrastructure demand accelerates





ZURICH and LONDON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay, Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, has appointed Adrian Nösberger to its Swiss Advisory Board, strengthening the firm's local expertise as Swiss wealth managers and private banks move to integrate private markets into their client offerings at scale.

Adrian is President of the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland (AFBS), the body representing nearly 100 international financial institutions operating in the country, and has served as CEO of Schroder & Co Bank AG since 2013, where he was also a member of the Wealth Management Executive Committee of Schroders plc. His career spans senior roles at Clariden Leu, Julius Baer, and McKinsey & Co, giving him deep commercial and regulatory insight into how international asset managers and private banks operate within the Swiss financial system.

He joins an Advisory Board that already includes Stefan Mächler, former Chief Investment Officer at Swiss Life Group, Yves Robert-Charrue, former Executive Board Member and Head of Switzerland & EMEA at Julius Baer, and Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, who brings more than 20 years of global asset management experience including extensive work with Swiss private banks and wealth managers. The Board is chaired by Timo Paul, Titanbay's Head of Switzerland.

Across Switzerland's wealth management sector, demand for private markets has moved from interest to action. Wealth managers and private banks are building the operational infrastructure to offer semi-liquid private assets at scale, compliantly and efficiently. Titanbay's end-to-end infrastructure spans fund launch, investor onboarding, trade execution, and cross-jurisdictional reporting, designed precisely for that journey. Adrian's appointment strengthens the Board's ability to keep Titanbay closely aligned with the regulatory, commercial, and client dynamics shaping Switzerland's private markets evolution.

"Adrian is one of the most respected figures in Swiss private banking. His experience leading Schroder & Co Bank and the AFBS gives us an exceptional depth of local knowledge at exactly the moment Swiss wealth managers are accelerating their private markets programmes. We're delighted to welcome him to the Board."

- Michael Gruener, Co-CEO, Titanbay

"Scaling private markets into the wealth channel is one of the defining operational challenges for Swiss banks and wealth managers right now. I look forward to bringing my experience of the Swiss financial landscape to Titanbay's Advisory Board as the firm continues to grow here."

- Adrian Nösberger, Swiss Advisory Board Member, Titanbay

About Titanbay

Titanbay is Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, delivering the funds and trading infrastructure private markets has been waiting for. Today, the gap between an asset manager wanting to distribute a fund and a wealth manager wanting to offer it to their clients is filled with manual processes, fragmented systems, and operational risk. We close that gap, connecting both sides through a single operating layer that makes private markets simpler, more accessible, and built to scale.

For more information, visit titanbay.com

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