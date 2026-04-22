12Build Sales BV: 12Build launches innovations in pre-construction

The Dutch and Belgian construction sectors are receiving a technological boost in the fight against administrative pressure through a series of new features from 12Build

Following months of co-creation, 12Build is launching its new AI Document Analysis and AI Quote Analysis.

The market responded enthusiastically, with the significant reduction in administrative burden recognized as the primary benefit.

The Spring Release is now live: all AI functionalities are directly accessible to the market, and the full presentation is available on-demand.





NIJVERDAL, the Netherlands, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its most recent Spring Release, 12Build presented a series of functionalities designed to help construction companies estimate faster.

The AI assistant for pre-construction

After an intensive pilot program with the construction sector, 12Build is launching AI tools that help fully automate work processes. According to Nathalie Brunnekreeft, Product Manager at 12Build, the new features are the direct result of specific market demands. "Participants in our pilots were looking for a solution that goes beyond price comparison," Brunnekreeft explains. "With this AI release, we are closing that gap and giving estimators their time back."

In practice, the new technology acts as a digital assistant that removes administrative bottlenecks in the pre-construction phase. For instance, subcontractors can use 'AI Document Analysis' to scan crucial documents, such as technical specifications. Instead of manually reviewing documents for hours, a personalized summary can be generated instantly. Suppliers can use the same 'AI Document Analysis' to quickly extract the core of technical specifications.

For general contractors, the 'AI Bid insights' acts as a powerful assistant that rapidly scans extensive quotes. Essential information such as price, exclusions, and deviating terms are made visible immediately, even before the estimator has reviewed the quote themselves. This automatic structuring ensures a significant acceleration of the bid comparison process.

Initial results

The first results among users are spectacular. During the pilot phase, a 78% reduction in administrative burden was achieved, while subcontractors saw their win ratio increase by 21% due to sharper decision-making.

This is confirmed by the construction industry. As one of the early adopters from the pilot phase states: "This new AI functionality in 12Build offers me immediate support. It speeds up the process significantly." - Nico Varsseveld, Cost Expert at Dura Vermeer

For professionals who missed the presentation, 12Build has made the full webinar available on-demand via: https://12build.com/nl/lente-release-terugkijken

Note to editors: For more information, please contact Tallechien Lohuis | t.lohuis@12build.com | https://www.12build.com/en