Turntide Technologies: Turntide Expands Axial Flux Motor Portfolio Offering More Solutions in a Compact Footprint for Hybrid & Electric Systems

The new motors help OEMs and fleet owners integrate without redesign while reducing fuel costs and extending vehicle and equipment life

Gateshead, U.K., and Atlanta, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fuel costs rising and hybrid adoption accelerating across industries, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face a critical challenge to integrate more powerful electric systems into constrained spaces. Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a global leader in electrification and hybrid solutions, announced its expanded axial flux motor portfolio to include AF300 and AF400 models in single- and double-stacked configurations. Turntide axial flux motors deliver a combination of power density and flexibility not achievable with conventional motor designs. The new AF300 provides more than 192 Newton meters (Nm) of continuous torque, and the AF400 provides up to 290 Nm.

The expanded portfolio supports a wide range of hybrid and electric applications, giving manufacturers greater flexibility to match motor performance to application requirements. In addition, the previously announced single-stacked AF430S and double-stacked AF430D are the first models available with cast casings designed for high-volume production. Casting delivers improved durability, consistency, and cost efficiency, helping OEMs and fleet operators deploy hybrid and electric systems that reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving operating economics, even in highly space-constrained environments. Turntide plans to extend cast casings across the full axial flux motor portfolio in the future.

The full range of axial flux motors provide OEMs with a practical path to hybridization or electrification without redesigning the platform. They also enable fleet operators to extend equipment life and reduce fuel costs without investing in new equipment by converting to hybrid systems, which are becoming more popular.

"Hybridization is gaining momentum because it delivers what we call a dual green effect," said Turntide CEO Steven Hornyak. "It reduces fuel consumption and emissions while improving operating economics at the same time. Turntide's axial flux motors make it possible to deliver hybrid systems where space and performance have typically been limiting factors."

As fuel costs continue to put pressure on operations, OEMs and fleet owners are prioritizing solutions that deliver immediate efficiency gains without the cost and complexity of full electrification. By solving the challenge of delivering high torque and power density within constrained space, the expanded range allows OEMs and fleet owners to integrate hybrid systems and improve efficiency without redesigning existing platforms or replacing an entire fleet.

With this expanded axial flux motor range, Turntide increases the options and flexibility of these motors and the applications in which they can be used, including hybrid systems. The compact, low-profile design of these motors also allows fleet operators to retrofit existing equipment, such as diesel trucks, extending equipment life through hybridization while decreasing fuel consumption by 10% to 20% (depending on the application) and lowering operating costs.

Turntide is leading the axial flux market by offering unmatched configurability in its motors. This breakthrough, high-volume production capability provides multiple power and torque variants, enabling precise matching of motor performance to application requirements. For more information on the Turntide portfolio, visit www.turntide.com.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off-highway, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, power generation, and premium automotive.

Contact Info



Lori Ditoro

Lori.ditoro@turntide.com

+44 191 497 9000

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