Researchers in China have developed an evaluation framework to better assess fine-line silver pastes for TOPCon and LECO solar cells. The approach links laboratory characterization directly with production-line performance, addressing the limitations of conventional evaluation methods.As manufacturing processes such as conventional TOPCon and laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) continue to push cell efficiencies beyond 26%, the demands placed on front-side metallization pastes are becoming increasingly complex. Fine-line silver pastes must now reconcile competing requirements in rheology, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...