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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Dreame Nebula NEXT Auto expands academic collaboration to accelerate AI-driven automotive innovation

UC Berkeley engagement underscores long-term investment in autonomous systems, engineering depth and intelligent vehicle development

BERKELEY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Nebula NEXT Auto has deepened its engagement with leading academic institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, as it accelerates development of AI-defined vehicles and next-generation autonomous systems. The collaboration signals a long-term commitment to advancing core technologies that will shape the future of intelligent automotive motion.

The engagement brought Nebula NEXT engineers and leadership together with Berkeley researchers specialising in autonomous control systems, AI and intelligent transportation. The sessions focused on translating advanced research into real-world vehicle systems, with particular emphasis on safety, control and full-stack AI integration.

Jake Ma, Executive of Dreame Nebula NEXT Auto, said: "We aren't building a car. We are building a new brain for the physical world. To us, the car is the only physical mothership capable of carrying the extreme compute required by large AI models today."

The visit forms part of a broader strategy to anchor Nebula NEXT's development in deep technical collaboration. By working closely with academic experts, the company is strengthening its approach to autonomous driving, vehicle intelligence and system-level engineering.

Nebula NEXT builds on Dreame Technology's foundation in precision engineering and AI-driven innovation. This heritage underpins a shift from software-defined vehicles to AI-defined vehicles, where intelligence is embedded across the entire system, from perception and decision-making to chassis and powertrain control.

The company's technical direction centres on integrating AI into the core dynamics of how vehicles operate. This includes continuous learning systems, multi-agent architectures and high-performance computing platforms designed to support real-time decision-making in complex driving environments.

Nebula NEXT first drew global attention at CES 2026 with the debut of the Nebula NEXT 01, a four-door electric hyper-sedan concept. The vehicle delivers 1.8-second acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, more than 2,000 horsepower and a lightweight structure built from proprietary Blue Carbon Fiber.

Momentum continued with a high-profile appearance during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, extending the brand's reach across North America and reinforcing its position as an emerging force in automotive technology.

Alongside performance, the company continues to prioritise foundational innovation. Its architecture combines AI-native operating systems, zonal electrical design and high-density computing platforms to enable scalable, intelligent vehicle systems.

Nebula NEXT is now entering a phase focused on system execution, engineering depth and scalable technology development. The company will present further advances at an upcoming Silicon Valley event on 27 April 2026, where it will unveil new products and core technologies.

By combining global market momentum, academic collaboration and a focus on engineering fundamentals, Dreame Nebula NEXT is positioning itself at the centre of the transition to AI-defined mobility.

Media contact:
Li Tong, Dreame Nebula Next Auto PR head, litong2@dreame.tech
Website: https://www.dreametech.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-nebula-next-auto-expands-academic-collaboration-to-accelerate-ai-driven-automotive-innovation-302750079.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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