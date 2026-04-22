The refinancing of GSSG Solar and Voltaiyo's 104 MW Jupiter Portfolio comes as Japan's first-generation feed-in tariff (FIT) projects approach the end of guaranteed rates, forcing owners to reassess revenue strategies in a shifting post-FIT market.Japan's maturing solar sector is entering a decisive post-FIT phase, as GSSG Solar and Voltaiyo KK secure refinancing for a 104 MW portfolio of legacy FIT projects with SBI Shinsei Bank - a deal that underscores lender confidence in well-run assets even as guaranteed tariffs begin to expire. The 104 MW portfolio consists of eight operating projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...