The 204 MW Zwartowo solar power plant is the first large-scale solar project authorized to provide balancing services in Poland.A 204 MW solar project has become the first large-scale solar power plant to go live on Poland's balancing market. The Zwartowo solar power plant, located in northern Poland, was developed and constructed by German solar company Goldbeck Solar. Respect Energy, one of Poland's leading energy trading and direct marketing companies, is responsible for the asset's participation in the balancing market as an aggregator. Affan Ahsan, Head of Asset Management at Goldbeck ...

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