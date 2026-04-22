The Enwex Germany Solar (GSM) contract, launching April 23, brings exchange-cleared solar irradiance hedging to a market that has until now operated largely over the counter (OTC), a development Munich Re's weather derivatives team says could broaden participation and formalize risk management.The world's first exchange-cleared solar irradiance futures contract launches on April 23 on Abaxx Exchange, as solar generation increasingly influences spot prices and revenues across European power markets. The Enwex Germany Solar (GSM) contract was developed by German energy exchange Enwex and will ...

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