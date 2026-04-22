UK private bank marked its 10th anniversary last year, whilst launching a new North and Midlands base in Manchester and relocating to new offices in Edinburgh and London

Hampden Bank broke through £1 billion of client deposits during 2025, with deposits at the UK private bank increasing to £1.12 billion in the financial year to 31st December 2025, up 13 per cent on 2024.

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Tracey Davidson, CEO, Hampden Bank

Loans and advances were also up in 2025, at £640 million against £586 million in the previous year, an increase of over 9 per cent. Total income rose to £31.5 million from £30.3 million, with profit before tax of £7 million, slightly down on £8.2 million in 2024 due to organisational change, strategic investment, and earlier than forecast falls in Bank of England base rates. Adjusting for these factors, 2025 profitability would have surpassed that of 2024. Having paid its first full dividend in 2025, the bank has proposed a 5 per cent increase for the 2026 payment.

The bank marked its 10th anniversary last year, whilst launching a new North and Midlands base in Manchester and moving to new offices in Edinburgh and London. Additionally, several key executive hires were made during 2025, with the appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Angela Dowd and Chief Banking Officer Greig Townsend announced in the second half of the year.

The bank grew its client base by over 7 per cent during the year to almost 6,500 and enjoys a retention rate of over 99 per cent. In 2025, the bank achieved a Net Promoter Score of 79, one of the highest recorded across the UK private banking sector. Both figures reflect the dedication of 162 colleagues across the UK, working to deliver an exceptional client experience.

Hampden Bank's CEO Tracey Davidson said: "Our strategy sets out a vision for a sustainable, growing private bank, recognised for the quality of its client relationships, the strength of its risk management, and the professionalism of its people, all of which are vital to deliver on our strategic ambition to generate in excess of £20 million of annual profit before tax by 2030."

"In a market increasingly shaped by commoditisation and digitisation, we continue to believe in the value of a personal relationship-led approach to private banking, one where technology enhances rather than replaces the human experience. Our new team covering the North and Midlands demonstrates our belief that clients value connecting in person, and this new base enables us to expand the Bank outside our existing locations of Scotland and the South of England."

Tracey Davidson added: "Whilst economic and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to persist, the bank enters its next phase of growth from a position of strength. We have a clear strategic direction, a resilient business model, a growing and loyal client base, and a committed team of talented colleagues."

David Huntley, who became Chair of Hampden Bank in September, replacing Simon Miller on his retirement, commented: "The year witnessed several important milestones, including the bank's first decade in business, surpassing £1 billion in deposits, expansion into the North and Midlands with the addition of a new banking team and significant new office upgrades in both Edinburgh and London."

David Huntley added: "Our chief executive officer Tracey Davidson completed her first full year in post, leading a review of the bank's strategy, investing in the executive team, and driving numerous transformational projects. The board is confident that the bank's strategic direction and pace of delivery position it well for success in a fast-changing market."

For further information please visit https://www.hampdenbank.com/

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