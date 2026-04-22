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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 11:25
575,20 Euro
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574,60575,1011:26
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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Kia Corporation: Kia Presents Vision Meta Turismo at Milan Design Week, Redefining the Grand Tourer for the Digital Age

  • Vision Meta Turismo concept embodies Kia's futuristic approach to a new era of electric mobility, offering a more dynamic, engaging, and visceral driving experience
  • Contemporary reinterpretation of three core experiences: performance driving, immersive digital interaction, lounge-like space and comfort
  • Inspired by 'Opposites United', Kia's continually evolving design philosophy

MILAN and SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today presented full details of its Vision Meta Turismo concept car at Milan Design Week. The event marked the global debut of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept, following its initial reveal in Korea last year, where it was unveiled in December to celebrate the brand's 80th anniversary.

The VisionMeta Turismo concept embodies Kia's futuristic vision of an evolved approach to mobility. The design combines dynamic driving performance with a lounge-inspired interior, paying homage to the speed and elegance of 1960s long-distance touring.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, commented:

"The Vision Meta Turismo marks a significant milestone, demonstrating how Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy also shapes our future vision of mobility. Harmonizing the spirit of 1960s long-distance touring with the limitless possibilities of an immersive digital experience, we have created a vehicle that moves beyond the bounds of tradition.

"The Vision Meta Turismo is a physical manifestation of Kia's continuous push forward - bringing together bold design and sophisticated technology - to transform electric mobility into a deeply emotional and engaging experience. This concept embodies Kia's vision of a future where mobility is not just about the destination, but about creating human-centered spaces that engage, stimulate, and inspire our customers in ways yet to be imagined."

What are the key features of the Vision Meta Turismo concept car?

The design philosophy brings together unexpected pairings to uncover new perspectives; interactions that happen through tension, harmony and dynamism. Embodying these values, the Vision Meta Turismo is a contemporary reinterpretation of three core experiences.

  • Performance driving
  • Immersive digital interaction
  • Lounge-like space and comfort

How does Kia's 'Opposites United' design ethos shape the Vision Meta Turismo?

Kia's design philosophy, 'Opposites United', is evident in the design of Vision Meta Turismo, where soft surfaces meet technical geometry. The concept's extreme cab-forward architecture underpins an advanced, sleek silhouette with a low and wide profile clad in a 'soft geometric' surface language.

Faceted surfaces with soft transitions create strong, constant cores - visible when light hits the body - highlighting the balance between sensitive sculpture and technical precision for a futuristic aesthetic that appears both precisely machined and naturally fluid. This is a clear embodiment of Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, where seemingly contradicting elements fuse together to create a transformative new design paradigm.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958099/Photo_1__Vision_Meta_Turismo_EXT.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958100/Photo_2__Vision_Meta_Turismo_EXT.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958101/Photo_3__Vision_Meta_Turismo_INT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-presents-vision-meta-turismo-at-milan-design-week-redefining-the-grand-tourer-for-the-digital-age-302745412.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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