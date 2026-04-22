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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Sucden Financial Limited: Sucden Financial Enables Client Trading in Shanghai Nickel Futures

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, announces that clients can now trade nickel futures and options on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), following today's opening of the contract to international participants.

Sucden Financial offers access to SHFE through its Overseas Intermediary status and established Chinese banking relationships. Clients can manage exposure across SHFE, the London Metal Exchange (LME) and more than 20 other global commodities markets through a single account.

In addition to SHFE nickel contracts, Sucden Financial's clients can access the following Chinese exchanges: the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Lucy Wainman, Head of Sales (China) at Sucden Financial, said:

"We are pleased to offer clients the opportunity to trade Shanghai nickel futures and options contracts, further broadening our access to Chinese markets. This milestone reflects the hard work of our team and the long-standing relationships we have built in China. We would like to thank SHFE and Chinese regulators for their support and constructive engagement."

Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial, said:

"Expanding our global exchange coverage to include access to onshore mainland Chinese markets supports our organic growth strategy. By adding access to SHFE, we provide clients with an extended global reach through a single account. Continued investment in technology underpins our long-term commitment to our clients, enabling them to respond quickly to changing market dynamics and capture emerging opportunities."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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