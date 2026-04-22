

EQS Newswire / 22/04/2026 / 17:17 UTC+8

(Hong Kong - 22 April 2026) Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Industrial" or the "Group"; stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, today announced its subsidiary, Trio New Energy (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. ("Trio New Energy") and China Civil Group (Thailand) Limited ("China Civil Thailand") have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") in Thailand to establish a strategic collaboration framework for developing new energy projects in the Thai market. As Thailand accelerates its energy transition and transportation electrification, demand for green power, distributed energy storage and clean mobility solutions continues to grow. Trio New Energy brings strong capabilities in integrated new energy solutions and product manufacturing, while China Civil Thailand has an extensive track record and project pipeline in local green infrastructure and green industrial park development. The Parties will combine their respective strengths as soon as possible, capture the new energy opportunities in Thailand and surrounding countries. According to the MOU, the Parties are currently engaged in commercial discussions on new energy projects in Thailand, with a primary cooperation model of leveraging their combined quality resources to jointly develop the local new energy industry.

Mr. Cecil Wong, the Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited said, "China Civil Group (Thailand) has deep experience and strong execution capabilities in infrastructure and park development across Thailand, with an extensive portfolio of high-quality projects. Through this MOU, we aim to combine Trio New Energy's expertise in integrated source-grid-load-storage solutions, new energy product development and localized manufacturing with China Civil Thailand's project resources and local operating strengths. Together, we seek to develop flagship projects in green parks, green mobility and comprehensive energy solutions that can serve as showcases for Thailand's low-carbon transition. Looking ahead, Trio New Energy will advance pilot and benchmark projects in a pragmatic and step-by-step manner to create long-term and sustainable value for both parties." Mr. Bin Zheng, Spokesperson of China Civil Group (Thailand) Limited mentioned, "Trio New Energy brings proven technology and manufacturing capabilities in the new energy sector, enabling competitive green energy and e-mobility solutions tailored to the Thai market. The signing of this MOU marks an important starting point for our collaboration on new energy projects in Thailand. We look forward to working closely with Trio New Energy to achieve early breakthroughs in our three initial focus areas - green industrial park , green campuses and new energy support for benchmark transportation hubs. Over time, we hope to build scalable and replicable cooperation models in Thailand and explore broader collaboration opportunities along the 'Belt and Road' markets." - End - About Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (Stock Code: 1710.HK) Trio Group is a leading Hong Kong-based manufacturer and supplier of advanced industrial electronic components and products, with over 40 years of industry expertise. Specialising in power supply solutions, the group serves key sectors such as energy efficiency and medical electronics. As the first Hong Kong electronics supplier to achieve Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - industry 4.0 1i level. Trio Group integrates smart manufacturing and innovative technologies to deliver high-performance solutions, earning a strong reputation as a trusted partner for numerous globally recognised brands, primarily in Europe and North America. In response to the growing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and the urgent demand for decarbonisation, Trio Group is strategically expanding into the renewable energy sector through its proprietary brand, Deltrix. The company is actively developing solutions in: EV charging infrastructure

Solar energy storage systems

Smart power management

Charging network deployment With a focus on Central Asia and Southeast Asia, Trio Group is committed to advancing green technology innovation, positioning itself as a key player in the global energy transition while driving sustainable business growth. By leveraging its technical expertise and forward-looking strategies, the group continues to reinforce its role in shaping a low-carbon future. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited. For further information, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Email: pr@dlkadvisory.com Tel: +852 2857 7101 22/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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