EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Notification on the increase of the share capital of Eleving Group



22.04.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 13 April 2026, the Luxembourg Business Register (Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) registered the increase of the share capital of Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter - the "Company").



Pursuant to the resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders dated 8 August 2024, which approved the employee share option programme of the Company (hereinafter - the "Programme"), as amended from time to time, the Company has increased its share capital in connection with the exercise of options under the Programme.



Key parameters of the share capital increase: Issuer's full name Eleving Group Issuer's short name ELEVR Securities ISIN code LU2818110020 Nominal value of one share EUR 0.01 Number of new shares issued 204,314 Subscription price per new share EUR 0.01 Aggregate subscription amount EUR 2,043.14 Share capital increase (nominal amount) EUR 2,043.14 Share capital before the increase EUR 1,171,088.24 Share capital after the increase EUR 1,173,131.38 Total number of shares before the increase 117,108,824 Total number of shares after the increase 117,313,138

The new shares are ordinary shares in dematerialised form with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each. The new shares carry no special rights or restrictions and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including as regards entitlement to dividends and voting rights.



The share capital increase has been carried out without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, as the new shares have been subscribed exclusively by employees of the Company who are beneficiaries under the Programme.



The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange's Baltic Main List under the existing ISIN code LU2818110020 and ticker symbol ELEVR on 23 April 2026, upon completion of the registration and settlement procedures through Nasdaq CSD SE.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.9 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information



Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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