EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
On 13 April 2026, the Luxembourg Business Register (Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) registered the increase of the share capital of Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter - the "Company").
Pursuant to the resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders dated 8 August 2024, which approved the employee share option programme of the Company (hereinafter - the "Programme"), as amended from time to time, the Company has increased its share capital in connection with the exercise of options under the Programme.
Key parameters of the share capital increase:
The new shares are ordinary shares in dematerialised form with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each. The new shares carry no special rights or restrictions and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including as regards entitlement to dividends and voting rights.
The share capital increase has been carried out without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, as the new shares have been subscribed exclusively by employees of the Company who are beneficiaries under the Programme.
The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange's Baltic Main List under the existing ISIN code LU2818110020 and ticker symbol ELEVR on 23 April 2026, upon completion of the registration and settlement procedures through Nasdaq CSD SE.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.9 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2312900
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2312900 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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