Superdrug Names Hanshow as Digital Shelf Partner, Driving the Next Phase of Health & Beauty Retail Digitalisation

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, was selected by Superdrug, one of the UK's leading health and beauty retailers and part of the A.S. Watson Group, as its digital shelf partner to support the continued digital transformation of Superdrug's store operations across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

With a large and varied store estate, Superdrug operates in a high-promo, high-SKU-change health & beauty environment where price accuracy, promotion speed, and store-to-store consistency directly affect customer trust and margin. Superdrug has identified in-store digitalisation as a key lever to improve in-store operational efficiency and free frontline teams to focus more on customer service and higher-value activities.

To address these challenges, Superdrug has deployed Hanshow's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) as the standard shelf-edge infrastructure across its store network. As of 2025, 51 stores have already been equipped, with a further 90 stores planned for rollout in 2026 including new store openings. Upon completion, the programme will span more than 1.7 million ESL units across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Superdrug selected Hanshow as a partner to support consistent execution at scale across diverse store formats and high-traffic health and beauty environments. The ESL solution provides a real-time, centrally managed operational layer, supporting stronger in-store execution and more efficient online order picking and fulfilment. This helps build a more efficient, resilient, and scalable store operation aligned with Superdrug's long-term business objectives.

"Digital transformation for us is about building an operating model that is scalable and adaptable," said Jerry Walkling, Sales Operations Director at Superdrug. "Digitising the shelf edge improves execution speed and accuracy across our stores, enabling agile, reliable in-store operations."

"Establishing a digital foundation at the shelf edge is a critical part of our long-term technology roadmap," said Andrew Cobb, IT Director at Superdrug. "Working with Hanshow strengthens the infrastructure supporting our connectivity-driven services, enabling greater flexibility and more seamless, integrated in-store experiences at scale."

"Superdrug's decision reflects a long-term commitment to building resilient store infrastructure," said Liangyan Li, SVP and Head of Global Sales at Hanshow. "Establishing a digital foundation at the shelf edge enables retailers to enhance operational precision today while creating flexibility for future innovation."

Through this partnership, Hanshow continues to support leading retailers in building efficient, data-driven, and future-ready store environments in an increasingly competitive market.

CONTACT: info@hanshow.com

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