GoodData Launches Agent Builder for Enterprise AI

Enterprises can now deploy governed analytics agents in minutes, with full control over configuration, context, and scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / GoodData , the AI-powered analytics and decision intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Agent Builder , a new capability that expands its platform with a dedicated environment for building, configuring, and scaling AI agents across the enterprise.

Agent Builder enables organizations to move beyond single-purpose AI assistants and instead deploy multiple, purpose-built analytics agents that can be precisely configured, governed, and scaled across customers, workspaces, and user groups. The launch addresses a growing enterprise challenge: while organizations are rapidly moving from experimentation to production with AI agents, consistent, secure, and scalable deployment across business units remains difficult without significant custom engineering.

From Experimentation to Enterprise Scale

While most analytics vendors have introduced basic agent functionality in recent months, enterprises are discovering that the real challenge is not building an agent-it is operationalizing and scaling custom agents that are reliable, governed, and context-aware across complex environments.

Agent Builder is designed to close that gap by enabling teams to launch production-ready agents in minutes while maintaining full control over behavior, data access, and deployment structure.

Three Core Principles Behind Agent Builder

Easy Development: Code or No-Code

Users can create agents using natural language or templates, configuring role, skills, personality, knowledge, and access through an interface-no coding required. Advanced users can extend agents via API.

Context Connected by Default: Grounded and Governed

Agents are automatically connected to live, permission-aware enterprise data via GoodData's governed semantic layer, AI Memory, and AI Knowledge, ensuring consistent and compliant outputs.

Pre-Built Agent Framework: Observable and Traceable

Agents use a structured reasoning framework that plans tasks, selects tools, executes steps, and adapts within guardrails. Every action is fully observable and auditable.

Built for Enterprise Control, Observability, and Scale

Agent Builder provides centralized control over skills, personality, knowledge, and permissions, enabling organizations to tailor agents for specific teams and use cases without engineering effort. All agents include built-in tracing, performance monitoring, and usage analytics across users, workspaces, and deployments, ensuring full observability throughout their lifecycle.

Organizations can deploy tailored agents for analysts, business users, developers, and data engineers, each designed to support their specific workflows and requirements. Built for enterprise scale, Agent Builder supports multi-tenant deployments, allowing a single agent configuration to be rolled out across hundreds of customer environments while maintaining governance and consistency. GoodData is also extending support for API-triggered execution and emerging agent standards, including MCP and A2A.

"We kept hearing the same thing: the agent works, but getting it into production takes too long, and once they're live, there's not enough control over configuration and governance," says Peter Fedorocko, Field CTO, GoodData. "That gap exists because the pieces were never made configurable and scalable in one place. Agent Builder closes it. You go from blank slate to governed, production-ready agent in minutes and deploy it everywhere without rebuilding anything."

About GoodData

GoodData is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built to help enterprises turn trusted data into confident action. Designed for governed, scalable analytics, GoodData enables organizations to operationalize insights, automate decisions, and embed intelligence directly into products and business workflows.

With a composable architecture and a governed semantic layer at its core, GoodData ensures AI-powered analytics are transparent, auditable, and aligned with how enterprises define and trust their data. GoodData serves over 123,000 of the world's leading companies and 3.9 million users.

Contact

press@gooddata.com

© 2026 GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

SOURCE: GoodData

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gooddata-launches-agent-builder-for-enterprise-ai-1158217