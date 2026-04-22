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WKN: A406M4 | ISIN: US14756K1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.8 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.54, representing a decrease of $0.10 per share, or 6.1%.

"We saw mixed results in the first quarter," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Loan and deposit totals are both up nicely from year end. We were also very pleased with the results of the tender offers to repurchase common shares, and the tender offers provided liquidity to previous shareholders. Conversely, net income declined from a year ago, which is disappointing. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increases in loan loss provision expense from delinquencies and charge-offs in the indirect dealer and equipment finance portfolios."

Q1 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of March 31, 2026:

  • As of March 31, 2026, gross loans totaled $971.9 million, which represented an increase from March 31, 2025 of $4.5 million, or 0.5%. The Bank experienced loan growth in 2026 as loan balances increased $20.0 million since December 31, 2025.

  • Deposit balances totaled $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026. Deposit balances increased $113.7 million, or 6.2%, from March 31, 2025. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2025 by $42.6 million, or 2.2%. Non-interest deposits totaled $407.2 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented 21.0% of total deposits.

  • Return on assets decreased from 1.23% to 1.04%, due to reduced net income in combination with asset growth.

  • Return on equity decreased from 11.1% to 9.0%, due to reduced net income along with an increasing equity base.

  • Tender offers to repurchase shares of the Bank's common stock were completed in January 2026 and April 2026 totaling 327,419 shares, or 8.38%, of the common shares outstanding. Cash paid for the repurchases totaled $24.6 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $263.3 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $186.2 million at March 31, 2025. The $77.1 million increase was primarily due to efforts to retain higher cash balances on overnight funds. Available borrowing lines from correspondent banks, the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve totaled approximately $359.1 million.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $980.6 million at March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $101.2 million from March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $858.4 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $122.1 million. Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased from $55.4 million at March 31, 2025 to $42.6 million at March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, a gain on sale of securities of $55,000 was recorded as part of a securities sale. Proceeds from the securities sale were reinvested into the available for sale securities portfolio as part of an interest rate risk management strategy.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans increased $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, reaching $971.9 million as of March 31, 2026. Gross loan totals increased $20.0 million from December 31, 2025. Since December 31, 2025, commercial and agricultural balances increased $11.1 million, multifamily loans increased $5.5 million and residential adjustable-rate mortgages increased $5.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.17% of gross loans as compared to 1.28% one year ago. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded $1.4 million in provision expense on loans, and the allowance balance totaled $11.4 million. Provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $761,000.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.43% of gross loans as of March 31, 2026. This is a slight increase from 0.34% as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.94 billion at March 31, 2026, which represented an increase of $113.7 million, or 6.2%, from the prior year. During the first quarter of 2026, the average cost of funds was unchanged from the prior year at 1.63%. Certificate of Deposit balances increased $77.0 million over the past twelve months.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $289.9 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented an increase of 2.8% from $281.9 million at March 31, 2025. The Bank's semi-annual dividend was paid February 9, 2026 at a rate of $1.00 per share.

As of March 31, 2026, GAAP equity capital decreased $13.3 million from March 31, 2025, or 5.5%. In January 2026 the Bank repurchased 200,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The repurchase decreased Tier 1 and GAAP equity by $15.0 million. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets remained strong at 11.27% as of March 31, 2026 as compared to 11.32% as of March 31, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior year was largely attributable to improving loan rates in combination with growth in investment securities balances and cash on hand.

Interest income on available for sale and held to maturity securities increased $467,000, or 5.2%, from one year ago. The increase was due to increasing balances which were partially offset by decreasing yields within the portfolio.

Loan interest income increased $322,000 due average loan rates increasing to 5.56% as of March 31, 2026, from 5.40% at March 31, 2025.

Interest income from deposits with other financial institutions and federal funds sold increased $101,000 due to an increase in average cash balances with other financial institutions. The increasing balances were partially offset by decreasing yields earned on cash balances as the federal funds rate has decreased 75 basis points in the prior twelve months.

The net interest margin was 3.05% for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to 3.17% one year ago, which was largely due to yields on earning assets decreasing 12 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Brokerage commissions from Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $124,000 due to changes in personnel.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $308,000, or 4.0%, due to increasing wages. B&O taxes increased $118,000, or 33.0%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 61.5% in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to 60.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

24,654

$

31,097

$

27,192

Interest bearing deposits

234,279

216,434

156,653

Fed funds sold

4,374

3,389

2,342

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

263,307

250,920

186,187

Securities available for sale

858,446

862,103

750,761

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $12, $13 and $15, respectively

122,139

123,412

128,589

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,054

5,008

2,848

Loans held for sale

328

1,135

7

Loans

971,887

951,869

967,398

Allowance for credit losses

(11,384

)

(11,399

)

(12,391

)

Net loans

960,503

940,470

955,007

Premises and equipment

18,904

19,235

19,251

Accrued interest receivable

9,141

8,868

8,842

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

148

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,580

27,343

27,862

Goodwill

7,661

7,579

7,579

Intangibles, net

2,462

2,233

2,562

Mortgage servicing rights

2,355

2,382

2,406

Net deferred tax assets

13,525

13,137

16,780

Other assets

9,495

9,339

13,649

Total assets

$

2,300,997

$

2,273,312

$

2,122,427

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

407,167

$

393,002

$

382,582

Savings and interest-bearing demand

938,174

927,918

926,100

Time

598,011

579,856

521,007

Total deposits

1,943,352

1,900,776

1,829,689

Accrued interest payable

2,867

3,073

2,881

Borrowings

82,000

83,000

35,001

Other liabilities

13,565

13,992

14,626

Total liabilities

2,041,784

2,000,841

1,882,197

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 3/31/2026 -- 3,713,761 ;
12/31/2025 -- 3,907,525; 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

6,667

6,248

5,608

Treasury stock

(31,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

325,737

323,653

304,544

Other comprehensive income

(42,634

)

(41,823

)

(53,947

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

257,986

271,294

239,421

Noncontrolling interest

1,227

1,177

809

Total shareholders' equity

259,213

272,471

240,230

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,300,997

$

2,273,312

$

2,122,427

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

13,156

$

13,408

$

12,834

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

2,059

2,361

1,958

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,201

8,688

7,816

Tax-exempt

449

461

332

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

726

733

762

Tax-exempt

25

25

24

Other interest income

--

595

--

Total interest income

24,616

26,271

23,726

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,199

7,605

7,111

Borrowings

784

829

401

Total interest expense

7,983

8,434

7,512

Net interest income

16,633

17,837

16,214

Provision for Credit Losses

1,424

859

761

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,209

16,978

15,453

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

527

523

496

Mortgage banking operations

376

514

351

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

55

--

130

Brokerage commissions

203

330

327

Insurance commissions and fees

2,635

2,330

2,667

Net interchange income

1,113

1,063

1,138

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

236

242

215

Dividends from correspondent banks

162

156

109

Other

297

305

288

Total non-interest income

5,604

5,463

5,721

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

8,066

7,758

7,758

Occupancy and equipment

839

834

868

Audits and examinations

241

29

247

State and local business and occupation taxes

476

464

358

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

303

267

268

Legal and professional fees

431

264

247

Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate

(94

)

--

--

Check losses and charge-offs

114

145

118

Low-income housing investment losses

45

66

158

Data processing

1,752

1,787

1,768

Product delivery

396

354

364

Other

1,097

1,072

1,059

Total non-interest expense

13,666

13,040

13,213

Income before income taxes

7,147

9,401

7,961

Income Taxes

1,302

2,280

1,502

Net income

5,845

7,121

6,459

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

49

32

48

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

5,796

$

7,089

$

6,411

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.55

$

1.81

$

1.65

Diluted

$

1.54

$

1.81

$

1.64

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-quarterly-earnings-of-5.8-million-1159696

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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