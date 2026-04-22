Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.8 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.54, representing a decrease of $0.10 per share, or 6.1%.

"We saw mixed results in the first quarter," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Loan and deposit totals are both up nicely from year end. We were also very pleased with the results of the tender offers to repurchase common shares, and the tender offers provided liquidity to previous shareholders. Conversely, net income declined from a year ago, which is disappointing. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increases in loan loss provision expense from delinquencies and charge-offs in the indirect dealer and equipment finance portfolios."

Q1 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of March 31, 2026:

As of March 31, 2026, gross loans totaled $971.9 million, which represented an increase from March 31, 2025 of $4.5 million, or 0.5%. The Bank experienced loan growth in 2026 as loan balances increased $20.0 million since December 31, 2025.

Deposit balances totaled $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026. Deposit balances increased $113.7 million, or 6.2%, from March 31, 2025. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2025 by $42.6 million, or 2.2%. Non-interest deposits totaled $407.2 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented 21.0% of total deposits.

Return on assets decreased from 1.23% to 1.04%, due to reduced net income in combination with asset growth.

Return on equity decreased from 11.1% to 9.0%, due to reduced net income along with an increasing equity base.

Tender offers to repurchase shares of the Bank's common stock were completed in January 2026 and April 2026 totaling 327,419 shares, or 8.38%, of the common shares outstanding. Cash paid for the repurchases totaled $24.6 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $263.3 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $186.2 million at March 31, 2025. The $77.1 million increase was primarily due to efforts to retain higher cash balances on overnight funds. Available borrowing lines from correspondent banks, the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve totaled approximately $359.1 million.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $980.6 million at March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $101.2 million from March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $858.4 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $122.1 million. Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased from $55.4 million at March 31, 2025 to $42.6 million at March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, a gain on sale of securities of $55,000 was recorded as part of a securities sale. Proceeds from the securities sale were reinvested into the available for sale securities portfolio as part of an interest rate risk management strategy.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans increased $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, reaching $971.9 million as of March 31, 2026. Gross loan totals increased $20.0 million from December 31, 2025. Since December 31, 2025, commercial and agricultural balances increased $11.1 million, multifamily loans increased $5.5 million and residential adjustable-rate mortgages increased $5.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.17% of gross loans as compared to 1.28% one year ago. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded $1.4 million in provision expense on loans, and the allowance balance totaled $11.4 million. Provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $761,000.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.43% of gross loans as of March 31, 2026. This is a slight increase from 0.34% as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.94 billion at March 31, 2026, which represented an increase of $113.7 million, or 6.2%, from the prior year. During the first quarter of 2026, the average cost of funds was unchanged from the prior year at 1.63%. Certificate of Deposit balances increased $77.0 million over the past twelve months.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $289.9 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented an increase of 2.8% from $281.9 million at March 31, 2025. The Bank's semi-annual dividend was paid February 9, 2026 at a rate of $1.00 per share.

As of March 31, 2026, GAAP equity capital decreased $13.3 million from March 31, 2025, or 5.5%. In January 2026 the Bank repurchased 200,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The repurchase decreased Tier 1 and GAAP equity by $15.0 million. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets remained strong at 11.27% as of March 31, 2026 as compared to 11.32% as of March 31, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior year was largely attributable to improving loan rates in combination with growth in investment securities balances and cash on hand.

Interest income on available for sale and held to maturity securities increased $467,000, or 5.2%, from one year ago. The increase was due to increasing balances which were partially offset by decreasing yields within the portfolio.

Loan interest income increased $322,000 due average loan rates increasing to 5.56% as of March 31, 2026, from 5.40% at March 31, 2025.

Interest income from deposits with other financial institutions and federal funds sold increased $101,000 due to an increase in average cash balances with other financial institutions. The increasing balances were partially offset by decreasing yields earned on cash balances as the federal funds rate has decreased 75 basis points in the prior twelve months.

The net interest margin was 3.05% for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to 3.17% one year ago, which was largely due to yields on earning assets decreasing 12 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Brokerage commissions from Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $124,000 due to changes in personnel.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $308,000, or 4.0%, due to increasing wages. B&O taxes increased $118,000, or 33.0%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 61.5% in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to 60.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 24,654 $ 31,097 $ 27,192 Interest bearing deposits 234,279 216,434 156,653 Fed funds sold 4,374 3,389 2,342 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 263,307 250,920 186,187 Securities available for sale 858,446 862,103 750,761 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $12, $13 and $15, respectively 122,139 123,412 128,589 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,054 5,008 2,848 Loans held for sale 328 1,135 7 Loans 971,887 951,869 967,398 Allowance for credit losses (11,384 ) (11,399 ) (12,391 ) Net loans 960,503 940,470 955,007 Premises and equipment 18,904 19,235 19,251 Accrued interest receivable 9,141 8,868 8,842 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 148 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,580 27,343 27,862 Goodwill 7,661 7,579 7,579 Intangibles, net 2,462 2,233 2,562 Mortgage servicing rights 2,355 2,382 2,406 Net deferred tax assets 13,525 13,137 16,780 Other assets 9,495 9,339 13,649 Total assets $ 2,300,997 $ 2,273,312 $ 2,122,427 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 407,167 $ 393,002 $ 382,582 Savings and interest-bearing demand 938,174 927,918 926,100 Time 598,011 579,856 521,007 Total deposits 1,943,352 1,900,776 1,829,689 Accrued interest payable 2,867 3,073 2,881 Borrowings 82,000 83,000 35,001 Other liabilities 13,565 13,992 14,626 Total liabilities 2,041,784 2,000,841 1,882,197 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 3/31/2026 -- 3,713,761 ; 12/31/2025 -- 3,907,525; 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 6,667 6,248 5,608 Treasury stock (31,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 325,737 323,653 304,544 Other comprehensive income (42,634 ) (41,823 ) (53,947 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 257,986 271,294 239,421 Noncontrolling interest 1,227 1,177 809 Total shareholders' equity 259,213 272,471 240,230 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,300,997 $ 2,273,312 $ 2,122,427

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 13,156 $ 13,408 $ 12,834 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,059 2,361 1,958 Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,201 8,688 7,816 Tax-exempt 449 461 332 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 726 733 762 Tax-exempt 25 25 24 Other interest income -- 595 -- Total interest income 24,616 26,271 23,726 Interest Expense Deposits 7,199 7,605 7,111 Borrowings 784 829 401 Total interest expense 7,983 8,434 7,512 Net interest income 16,633 17,837 16,214 Provision for Credit Losses 1,424 859 761 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,209 16,978 15,453 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 527 523 496 Mortgage banking operations 376 514 351 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 55 -- 130 Brokerage commissions 203 330 327 Insurance commissions and fees 2,635 2,330 2,667 Net interchange income 1,113 1,063 1,138 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 236 242 215 Dividends from correspondent banks 162 156 109 Other 297 305 288 Total non-interest income 5,604 5,463 5,721 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,066 7,758 7,758 Occupancy and equipment 839 834 868 Audits and examinations 241 29 247 State and local business and occupation taxes 476 464 358 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 303 267 268 Legal and professional fees 431 264 247 Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate (94 ) -- -- Check losses and charge-offs 114 145 118 Low-income housing investment losses 45 66 158 Data processing 1,752 1,787 1,768 Product delivery 396 354 364 Other 1,097 1,072 1,059 Total non-interest expense 13,666 13,040 13,213 Income before income taxes 7,147 9,401 7,961 Income Taxes 1,302 2,280 1,502 Net income 5,845 7,121 6,459 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 49 32 48 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 5,796 $ 7,089 $ 6,411 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.55 $ 1.81 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.81 $ 1.64

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-quarterly-earnings-of-5.8-million-1159696