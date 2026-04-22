Investor Technology Group, Inc.: Mosaic Raises $18M Series A To Build AI-Driven Operating System For Deal Makers

Radical Ventures leads financing to expand Mosaic's deterministic deal modeling platform across investing workflows and asset classes

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, the AI-driven deal modeling platform built for private markets, today announced it has raised an $18 million Series A led by Radical Ventures. Mosaic will use the new funding to deepen product capabilities across private equity workflows and accelerate expansion into adjacent markets including investment banking and private credit.

Mosaic is building the operating system for the world's most sophisticated investors and their advisors by automating the deal modeling analyses historically built and maintained manually in Excel. Mosaic combines deterministic, rules-based calculations with AI-driven ingestion and agentic workflows to help deal teams move faster, reduce spreadsheet errors, and focus on applying investment judgment rather than performing mechanical tasks.

Today, Mosaic is used by leading private market institutions including Warburg Pincus, Bridgepoint, CVC, New Mountain, and Evercore. Customers report up to 20x faster completion of core deal analyses such as LBOs and DCFs while completely eliminating spreadsheet "mis-link" errors through Mosaic's rules-based modeling engine.

In 2025, Mosaic was selected by five of the top ten global private equity firms as their AI-driven deal modeling platform of choice, and by two of the world's most prolific investment banks to reimagine how they model and analyze transactions for clients.

"Before Mosaic, thousands of investors (myself included) spent hundreds of hours iterating on generic spreadsheet templates to rebuild and refine the same calculation scaffolding for each new investment opportunity," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Mosaic. "Yet all those hours do nothing to improve investment outcomes. We built Mosaic so investors and bankers can spend less time linking and more time thinking. Our platform gives users the speed of automation and the reliability of deterministic calculations, so they can trust the analysis every time."

Unlike Excel copilots and other probabilistic approaches, Mosaic's modeling engine is designed to produce replicable, audit-ready outputs that teams can standardize across workflows, creating a foundation for institutional memory and better decision-making over time. As all models are created and stored in a centralized, standardized database siloed to each client, firms can increasingly analyze underwriting patterns across their proprietary deal data and benchmark assumptions against actual outcomes.

Mosaic Autopilot: Agentic Modeling From a Single Email

Mosaic's flagship agentic AI feature, Mosaic Autopilot, enables users to kick off model creation via an emailed prompt to Mosaic's agent, "Mo," who ingests supporting documents (including CIMs), applies firm-specific defaults, and generates an "MD-ready" model in an email reply within 5 minutes.

"When I worked in Investment Banking and Private Equity, I was always shocked at how much time some of the most expensive talent in the world spent trying to fix broken models with sheer brute force" said Ryan Shannon, Partner at Radical Ventures, who himself used to spend hundreds of hours updating deal models as an Associate at Private Equity giant TPG. "With Mosaic, that same expensive talent can instead spend their time thinking about the crucial decisions that separate good investments from great ones."

Use of Funds

Mosaic will expand its New York-based team across:

Engineering & product, to expand workflow coverage and scale enterprise deployments

to expand workflow coverage and scale enterprise deployments Customer enablement, to support training and adoption across enterprise clients

to support training and adoption across enterprise clients Go-to-market, to expand Mosaic's presence across private equity, private credit, and investment banking firms

Mosaic currently has 16 employees and expects to grow to 40+ by the end of 2026.

Board Updates

As part of the Series A, Ryan Shannon, Partner at Radical Ventures, and Troy Pospisil, Founder & CEO of legal tech leader Ontra.ai (and Mosaic's first investor), will join Mosaic's Board of Directors. John Megrue, Vice Chairman of Radical Ventures and former CEO of Apax, will serve as a strategic advisor to Mosaic's CEO.

"There's a ton of noise in the financial services world right now when it comes to AI tools. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these offerings overpromise and underdeliver, and are not delivering real value to firms," said John Megrue. "Mosaic is a rare exception of a team that deeply understands what the top investment banks, private equity funds, and private credit funds need, and is one of the few products actually delivering value today."

"I'm excited to be joining Mosaic's Board after backing the company early as a personal investor," said Troy Pospisil. "Mosaic is tackling a complex problem for a market I care deeply about, and I believe Ian and the world-class team he's assembled around him possess the unique mix of industry experience, technical depth, and relentlessness to actually change embedded behavior that hasn't evolved in 50 years. Amidst an AI hype cycle, Mosaic is sticking to the first principles of entrepreneurship that I admire: being customer-obsessed and using every available technology and resource - whether AI, workflow, or world-class support - to deliver outcomes that its customers truly value."

Learn More

To book a demo, visit https://www.mosaic.pe/demo

To explore open roles, visit https://mosaic.pe/careers

About Mosaic

Mosaic is the leading AI-driven deal modeling platform for private markets. The company automates and standardizes fundamental analyses, such as LBOs and DCFs, using deterministic, rules-based calculations combined with AI-powered ingestion and agentic workflows. Mosaic helps private equity firms, private credit firms, hedge funds, and investment banks reduce time spent on mechanical modeling work and increase time spent on investment judgment.

Less time linking, more time thinking.

About Radical Ventures

Radical Ventures is a Toronto-based venture capital firm focused exclusively on investing in artificial intelligence and deep technology. Founded in 2017, the firm partners with early and growth-stage companies building transformative AI applications across science, industry, and technology. Radical manages more than US$2.5 billion in assets and has invested in category leaders such as Cohere, Waabi, World Labs, and Writer AI.

Press Contact

Manasa Grandhi

Director of Operations

press@mosaic.pe

https://mosaic.pe

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962693/Mosiac_Series_A_Funding.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254133/5930623/Investor_Technology_Group_Mosaic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mosaic-raises-18m-series-a-to-build-ai-driven-operating-system-for-deal-makers-302749611.html