Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40R4H | ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ4
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 12:10
202,00 Euro
-2,88 % -6,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,00198,0012:36
192,00198,0012:33
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity delivers results above guidance with 15% sales growth and over 20% EPS growth in second quarter of fiscal 2026

Third quarter guidance reflects double digit sales and EPS growth

GALWAY, Ireland, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 27, 2026.

Second Quarter Highlights

Continue Reading

  • Net sales were $4.74 billion, an increase of 15% on a reported basis year over year, driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments, and 7% organically.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $2.90. Adjusted EPS was a record $2.73, an increase of 24% year over year.
  • GAAP operating margin was 20%, an increase of 200 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 basis points year over year to 22%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.
  • Record orders of $5.3 billion, an increase of 25% year over year with double-digit order growth in both segments and growth in all businesses.
  • Cash flow from operating activities during the first half of the fiscal year was $1.8 billion. Free cash flow was $1.3 billion, up 17% year over year.
  • Returned $1.2 billion to shareholders during the first half and announced 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend.

"Our teams delivered another quarter of results above guidance, including double-digit sales growth and record adjusted EPS," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "This performance and our record orders were driven by our strategic positioning in key trends including AI, next generation transportation and electric grid modernization, along with the broadening of growth across our portfolio. We're well positioned to capitalize on the proliferation of data and power to provide our customers with leading interconnect technologies. Our strong margin performance reflects the resilience we've built to mitigate the dynamic environment we continue to operate in around the world.

"Looking ahead to the third quarter, our ongoing orders momentum across all businesses positions us to deliver double digit sales growth to $5 billion, with continued strong operational performance to drive a double-digit increase in EPS. We continue to invest in innovative products and technologies that support our global customers and fuel our future growth."

Third Quarter FY26 Outlook
For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects sales of approximately $5 billion, an increase of 10% on a reported basis and 9% organically year over year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.83, an increase of 17% year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $2.44, an increase of 14% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 715-9871 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 307-1963.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 22.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 26, 2025, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 27,


March 28,


March 27,


March 28,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

4,744


$

4,143


$

9,413


$

7,979

Cost of sales


2,999



2,684



5,929



5,160

Gross margin


1,745



1,459



3,484



2,819

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


536



454



1,074



881

Research, development, and engineering expenses


237



203



462



391

Acquisition and integration costs


8



9



11



14

Restructuring and other charges, net


10



45



20



95

Operating income


954



748



1,917



1,438

Interest income


21



22



46



45

Interest expense


(32)



(14)



(62)



(20)

Other income (expense), net


(1)



(1)



2



(2)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


942



755



1,903



1,461

Income tax expense


(87)



(742)



(297)



(920)

Income from continuing operations


855



13



1,606



541

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


-



-



(1)



-

Net income

$

855


$

13


$

1,605


$

541













Basic earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

2.92


$

0.04


$

5.46


$

1.81

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-



-



-

Net income


2.92



0.04



5.46



1.81













Diluted earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

2.90


$

0.04


$

5.43


$

1.80

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-



-



-

Net income


2.90



0.04



5.42



1.80













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:












Basic


293



298



294



299

Diluted


295



300



296



301

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)














March 27,


September 26,


2026


2025


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,110


$

1,255

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52 and $44, respectively


3,454



3,403

Inventories


2,995



2,699

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


682



609

Total current assets


8,241



7,966

Property, plant, and equipment, net


4,473



4,312

Goodwill


7,437



7,126

Intangible assets, net


2,145



2,227

Deferred income taxes


2,337



2,507

Other assets


1,046



943

Total assets

$

25,679


$

25,081

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

102


$

852

Accounts payable


2,224



2,021

Accrued and other current liabilities


2,039



2,247

Total current liabilities


4,365



5,120

Long-term debt


5,553



4,842

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


750



767

Deferred income taxes


198



198

Income taxes


306



414

Other liabilities


1,125



1,010

Total liabilities


12,297



12,351

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


148



145

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 295,773,434 and 302,889,075
shares issued, respectively


3



3

Accumulated earnings


13,900



13,932

Ordinary shares held in treasury, at cost, 3,632,502 and 8,330,931 shares, respectively


(818)



(1,356)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


149



6

Total shareholders' equity


13,234



12,585

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

25,679


$

25,081

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 27,


March 28,


March 27,


March 28,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$

855


$

13


$

1,605


$

541

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


-



-



1



-

Income from continuing operations


855



13



1,606



541

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash
provided by operating activities:












Depreciation and amortization


243



192



502



378

Deferred income taxes


82



603



159



701

Non-cash lease cost


39



35



78



69

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


6



2



49



43

Share-based compensation expense


42



34



92



69

Other


(29)



22



(25)



34

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and
divestitures:












Accounts receivable, net


20



(317)



(59)



(171)

Inventories


(30)



(14)



(331)



(132)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(34)



72



(14)



140

Accounts payable


38



(4)



177



146

Accrued and other current liabilities


(47)



(3)



(264)



(298)

Income taxes


(129)



25



(84)



55

Other


(109)



(7)



(74)



(44)

Net cash provided by operating activities


947



653



1,812



1,531

Cash flows from investing activities:












Capital expenditures


(270)



(230)



(528)



(435)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


3



1



4



2

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(200)



4



(200)



(321)

Other


(3)



1



-



(7)

Net cash used in investing activities


(470)



(224)



(724)



(761)

Cash flows from financing activities:












Net increase in commercial paper


100



1,155



100



1,245

Proceeds from issuance of debt


750



773



750



773

Repayment of debt


(851)



(579)



(851)



(579)

Proceeds from exercise of share options


20



25



64



59

Repurchase of ordinary shares


(414)



(306)



(819)



(609)

Payment of ordinary share dividends to shareholders


(208)



(193)



(417)



(382)

Other


(12)



(6)



(58)



(33)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(615)



869



(1,231)



474

Effect of currency translation on cash


(3)



2



(2)



(9)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(141)



1,300



(145)



1,235

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,251



1,254



1,255



1,319

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,110


$

2,554


$

1,110


$

2,554













Supplemental cash flow information:












Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$

135


$

115


$

223


$

164

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 27,


March 28,


March 27,


March 28,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

947


$

653


$

1,812


$

1,531

Capital expenditures, net


(267)



(229)



(524)



(433)

Free cash flow (1)

$

680


$

424


$

1,288


$

1,098













(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)






















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Six Months Ended




March 27,



March 28,



March 27,



March 28,




2026



2025



2026



2025




($ in millions)




Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions


$

2,422





$

2,314





$

4,889





$

4,557




Industrial Solutions



2,322






1,829






4,524






3,422




Total


$

4,744





$

4,143





$

9,413





$

7,979
























































Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating




Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin


Transportation Solutions


$

503


20.8

%


$

445


19.2

%


$

1,004


20.5

%


$

891


19.6

%

Industrial Solutions



451


19.4




303


16.6




913


20.2




547


16.0


Total


$

954


20.1

%


$

748


18.1

%


$

1,917


20.4

%


$

1,438


18.0

%





















































Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted




Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating




Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)


Transportation Solutions


$

522


21.6

%


$

495


21.4

%


$

1,045


21.4

%


$

990


21.7

%

Industrial Solutions



507


21.8




351


19.2




1,020


22.5




640


18.7


Total


$

1,029


21.7

%


$

846


20.4

%


$

2,065


21.9

%


$

1,630


20.4

%


























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)






































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 27, 2026


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 28, 2025


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


Acquisition


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions:


















Automotive

$

27


1.6

%


$

(67)


(3.8)

%


$

94


$

-

Commercial transportation


76


21.3




62


17.1




14



-

Sensors


5


2.3




(7)


(3.0)




12



-

Total Transportation Solutions


108


4.7




(12)


(0.5)




120



-

Industrial Solutions:


















Digital data networks


232


48.1




222


46.1




10



-

Automation and connected living


67


13.1




42


8.2




25



-

Aerospace, defense, and marine


34


9.1




21


5.4




13



-

Energy


166


59.5




31


11.2




15



120

Medical


(6)


(3.3)




(7)


(3.5)




1



-

Total Industrial Solutions


493


27.0




309


16.9




64



120

Total

$

601


14.5

%


$

297


7.2

%


$

184


$

120






































Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 27, 2026


versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 28, 2025


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Growth



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


Acquisitions


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions:


















Automotive

$

190


5.5

%


$

45


1.3

%


$

145


$

-

Commercial transportation


134


20.0




113


16.7




21



-

Sensors


8


1.9




(12)


(2.7)




20



-

Total Transportation Solutions


332


7.3




146


3.2




186



-

Industrial Solutions:


















Digital data networks


526


58.8




510


57.0




16



-

Automation and connected living


137


13.8




97


9.8




39



1

Aerospace, defense, and marine


81


11.4




57


8.0




24



-

Energy


356


71.9




63


12.7




22



271

Medical


2


0.6




1


0.4




1



-

Total Industrial Solutions


1,102


32.2




728


21.3




102



272

Total

$

1,434


18.0

%


$

874


11.0

%


$

288


$

272



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2026


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

503



$

-


$

1


$

18


$

-


$

522


Industrial Solutions


451




8



9



39



-



507


Total

$

954



$

8


$

10


$

57


$

-


$

1,029






















Operating margin


20.1

%















21.7

%





















Income tax expense

$

(87)



$

(2)


$

2


$

(12)


$

(114)


$

(213)






















Effective tax rate


9.2

%















20.9

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

855



$

6


$

12


$

45


$

(114)


$

804






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

2.90



$

0.02


$

0.04


$

0.15


$

(0.39)


$

2.73


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents a net income tax benefit related primarily to the settlement of prior period tax matters.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended March 28, 2025


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

445



$

-


$

33


$

17


$

-


$

495


Industrial Solutions


303




12



12



24



-



351


Total

$

748



$

12


$

45


$

41


$

-


$

846






















Operating margin


18.1

%















20.4

%





















Income tax expense

$

(742)



$

(2)


$

(11)


$

(8)


$

574


$

(189)






















Effective tax rate


98.3

%















22.2

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

13



$

10


$

34


$

33


$

574


$

664






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

0.04



$

0.03


$

0.11


$

0.11


$

1.91


$

2.21


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Six Months Ended March 27, 2026


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

1,004



$

-


$

5


$

36


$

-


$

1,045


Industrial Solutions


913




14



15



78



-



1,020


Total

$

1,917



$

14


$

20


$

114


$

-


$

2,065






















Operating margin


20.4

%















21.9

%





















Income tax expense

$

(297)



$

(3)


$

(1)


$

(23)


$

(114)


$

(438)






















Effective tax rate


15.6

%















21.4

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

1,606



$

11


$

19


$

91


$

(114)


$

1,613






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

5.43



$

0.04


$

0.06


$

0.31


$

(0.39)


$

5.45


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents a net income tax benefit related primarily to the settlement of prior period tax matters.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Six Months Ended March 28, 2025


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

891



$

-


$

65


$

34


$

-


$

990


Industrial Solutions


547




17



30



46



-



640


Total

$

1,438



$

17


$

95


$

80


$

-


$

1,630






















Operating margin


18.0

%















20.4

%





















Income tax expense

$

(920)



$

(3)


$

(20)


$

(15)


$

587


$

(371)






















Effective tax rate


63.0

%















22.4

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

541



$

14


$

75


$

65


$

587


$

1,282






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

1.80



$

0.05


$

0.25


$

0.22


$

1.95


$

4.26


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Includes income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $13 million related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended June 27, 2025


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other


Amortization


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

462



$

-


$

7


$

17


$

486


Industrial Solutions


395




30



7



35



467


Total

$

857



$

30


$

14


$

52


$

953



















Operating margin


18.9

%












21.0

%


















Income tax expense

$

(208)



$

(7)


$

1


$

(11)


$

(225)



















Effective tax rate


24.6

%












23.9

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

638



$

23


$

15


$

41


$

717



















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

2.14



$

0.08


$

0.05


$

0.14


$

2.41


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 26, 2025


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

1,818



$

-


$

75


$

70


$

-


$

1,963


Industrial Solutions


1,393




57



51



120



-



1,621


Total

$

3,211



$

57


$

126


$

190


$

-


$

3,584






















Operating margin


18.6

%















20.8

%





















Income tax expense

$

(1,361)



$

(12)


$

(13)


$

(37)


$

618


$

(805)






















Effective tax rate


42.5

%















22.5

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

1,843



$

45


$

113


$

153


$

618


$

2,772






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

6.16



$

0.15


$

0.38


$

0.51


$

2.07


$

9.27


(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S. tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


As of April 22, 2026


(UNAUDITED)






Outlook for



Quarter Ending



June 26,



2026


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

2.44


Acquisition-related charges


0.02


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.22


Amortization expense


0.15


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

2.83










Net sales growth


10.3

%

Translation


(1.1)


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


-


Organic net sales growth (1)


9.2

%





(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.