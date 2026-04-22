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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 11:48
36,420 Euro
+0,72 % +0,260
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,63036,76012:38
36,62036,76012:38
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 11:50 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sandvik - Interim report first quarter 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Order intake SEK 36,756 million (32,763)

  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 23%, and organically by 23%

  • Revenues SEK 30,685 million (29,301)

  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 15%, and organically by 15%

  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,138 million (5,768)

  • Adjusted EBITA margin 20.0% (19.7)

  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,719 million (5,262)

  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.6% (18.0)

  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,482 million (4,966)

  • Profit for the period SEK 3,877 million (3,736)

  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,100 million (3,782)

  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.09 (2.97)

  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.27 (3.01)

  • Free operating cash flow SEK 3,613 million (3,809)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 22, 2026, at 13:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, April 22, 2026
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on April 22, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-first-quarter-2026,c4338427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4338427/4051668.pdf

Interim report first quarter 2026

SOURCE Sandvik

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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