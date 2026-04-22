Sandvik - Interim report first quarter 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Order intake SEK 36,756 million (32,763)





Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 23%, and organically by 23%





Revenues SEK 30,685 million (29,301)





Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 15%, and organically by 15%





Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,138 million (5,768)





Adjusted EBITA margin 20.0% (19.7)





Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,719 million (5,262)





Adjusted EBIT margin 18.6% (18.0)





Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,482 million (4,966)





Profit for the period SEK 3,877 million (3,736)





Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,100 million (3,782)





Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.09 (2.97)





Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.27 (3.01)





Free operating cash flow SEK 3,613 million (3,809)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 22, 2026, at 13:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, April 22, 2026

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on April 22, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-first-quarter-2026,c4338427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4338427/4051668.pdf Interim report first quarter 2026

SOURCE Sandvik