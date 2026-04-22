Blue Mountain Acquires CompuCal to Expand European Presence and Deepen Calibration Expertise

Acquisition Expands Global Footprint and Strengthens Leadership Across Life Sciences Manufacturing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. and CORK, Ireland, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the acquisition of CompuCal Calibration Solutions, a recognized leader in calibration and maintenance management software across Europe.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Blue Mountain's global growth strategy since the recent investment by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. Blue Mountain's acquisition of CompuCal strengthens its presence across key European markets while adding extensive calibration expertise and localized delivery capabilities. CompuCal brings an established customer base and strong market penetration across Ireland, the UK, and broader European regions-including the DACH and Nordic markets-along with proven regulatory credibility and in-region implementation expertise.

CompuCal is widely recognized for its specialized expertise in calibration workflows and its ability to support highly regulated manufacturing environments. By bringing CompuCal into the organization, Blue Mountain adds decades of domain knowledge, proven best practices, and a highly experienced team with an in-depth understanding of European regulatory requirements and customer needs. This expertise enhances Blue Mountain's ability to support the full lifecycle of regulated assets while maintaining the highest levels of compliance, quality, and operational rigor.

David H. Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain, said: "This acquisition is a major step forward in expanding our global footprint and strengthening our ability to serve life sciences manufacturers wherever they operate. CompuCal brings a highly respected team, deep calibration expertise, and a strong presence across Europe. Together, we are building a truly global organization with the local knowledge and capabilities our customers expect."

Donal Sullivan, CEO of CompuCal, added: "Joining Blue Mountain is an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers. We have built CompuCal around proven expertise in calibration and a strong commitment to customer success. As part of Blue Mountain with whom we share core values, we can extend that expertise to a broader global audience while continuing to deliver the high level of service our European customers rely on."

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management-from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CompuCal

CompuCal Calibration Solutions is an award-winning SaaS-AI and engineering-based calibration software company that provides calibration and maintenance management software designed to support regulated industries, including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Ireland, CompuCal has over 30 years of deep calibration experience and a proven presence across Europe delivering solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain audit readiness.

For more information, visit https://www.compucalcalibrations.com

Media Contact

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io

