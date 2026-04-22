Atos International: Atos sets the rhythm, successfully delivering World DanceSport Federation GrandSlam events worldwide

Press Release

Atos sets the rhythm, successfully delivering World DanceSport Federation GrandSlam events worldwide

Paris, France, April 22, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces it has successfully supported two iconic venues for the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) in 2026, further strengthening its position as a strategic technology partner of the Federation, supporting some of the most prominent international DanceSport events through reliable, high-performance digital platforms.

2026 WDSF DanceSport Festival in Blackpool

Building on a successful first collaboration in 2025, Atos supported for the second consecutive year the hallmark WDSF DanceSport Festival in Blackpool, from March 26th to 29th, one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the global DanceSport calendar. Bringing together athletes, federations and audiences from around the world, the Blackpool event continues to grow in visibility and scale year after year. In this context, Atos was responsible for the end-to-end ticketing platform, including online sales, peak-demand management and the overall digital user journey.

Once again, the 2026 edition was characterized by strong ticket demand and stable operations throughout the event lifecycle, demonstrating the robustness, scalability and reliability of the solution deployed. The smooth purchasing and access experience delivered to end users further confirmed the maturity of the model implemented by Atos and consolidated during previous editions.

2026 World Breaking DanceSport Festival in Brisbane

In parallel, Atos also supported the 2026 World Breaking DanceSport Festival in Brisbane, held on January 17 and 18, 2026, a landmark event for the development of Breaking in Australia and across Oceania. The festival generated significant interest, with tickets selling out ahead of the event, underscoring both the growing global popularity of the discipline and the ability of Atos' ticketing platform to perform reliably under conditions of very high demand.

Beyond their operational success, these two events form part of a broader strategic roadmap led by WDSF to further develop Breaking following its successful Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With the discipline set to be part of the Olympic program again at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, these events also contribute to the long-term ambition of positioning DanceSport for the future, notably in the context of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, with strong interest observed from key stakeholders and institutional representatives surrounding the event ecosystem.

From a strategic perspective, these deliveries reinforce Atos' role as a global technology partner capable of supporting both established DanceSport competitions and high-profile disciplines such as Breaking, across multiple geographies and event formats. The platforms deployed showcased scalability under peak demand, real-time transaction management and overall operational reliability, illustrating Atos' broader capabilities in delivering secure, end-to-end digital experiences for large-scale international events.

These latest achievements further strengthen Atos' position as a trusted technology partner for major sports and cultural events worldwide, combining expertise in digital platforms, data management and operational resilience to support organizers, enhance fan experiences and contribute to the sustainable growth of global sporting disciplines.

"The momentum within our sport continues to grow, particularly among younger athletes. As we expand opportunities globally, it is essential that our events meet the highest operational and digital standards. Atos played a key role in ensuring a seamless ticketing experience in Blackpool and Brisbane, and we value their contribution to the continued evolution of WDSF events worldwide," said Shawn Tay, President of the World DanceSport Federation.

"Atos is a proud partner of the World DanceSport Federation, and our teams were absolutely amazed by the quality of the organization, the level of attendance and the engagement of the fanbase, showing the incredible traction the discipline has been experiencing for years. We are delighted to bring the best of our technologies to ensure the participant, that are both athletes and artists, can benefit from a smooth, reliable, state-of the art technology environment so they can express all their potential" said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events - from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 1992 and 2002 respectively, providing advanced IT services through the successful Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football's domestic-club competitions.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 59,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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