Globeleq has started construction on 250 MW solar farm connected to 150 MW/600 MWh of battery storage in Zambia's Lusaka Province.London-based independent power producer Globeleq has launched construction of Zambia's largest hybrid renewable energy development, the Leopards Hill Solar and Battery Project. The project combines a 250 MW solar plant with a 150 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is located in Kyindu Ranch, Chongwe District, Lusaka province. By integrating large-scale solar generation with a four-hour battery storage system, the Leopards Hill project is designed ...

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