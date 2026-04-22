Spain's PV curtailment currently averages 3.83% but varies widely by region, driven by grid constraints, system security needs, and market oversupply. Spain Circe, a private, non-profit research center founded in 1993 by the University of Zaragoza, the government of Spain's Aragon region, and Spanish utility Endesa, has analyzed curtailment at several Spanish substations over the past nine months and has found that curtailment is unevenly distributed, with some provinces accounting for a significant share of both total curtailed energy and the volume that could not be integrated into the grid. ...

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