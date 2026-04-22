Chatham Financial ("Chatham"), the leading independent capital markets advisor, helping organizations reduce risk and seize opportunity through expert advice and powerful technology, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hodes Weill Associates ("Hodes Weill"), a leading global capital advisory firm focused on real estate, infrastructure, and other real assets. The transaction combines premier global firms with highly complementary service offerings and capabilities, bolstering their value proposition for real assets firms worldwide. The acquisition is expected to close later this year in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

The transaction reflects strong strategic alignment and a shared cultural fit, with both organizations committed to collaboration and long-term career development, further reinforced by Chatham's employee-owned model and focus on shared success. David Hodes and Doug Weill will join Chatham's executive leadership team, reporting directly to Chatham Chief Executive Officer Matt Henry, and are expected to become significant shareholders of the firm. Upon closing of the transaction, Hodes Weill will operate as "Hodes Weill Associates, a Chatham Financial Company."

"Our shared industry focus, combined network of industry relationships and clients, and complementary services create immediate synergies that we expect will drive significant value for our clients," said Henry. "Hodes Weill's specialized expertise and deep relationships with the most senior executives across real assets, as well as the institutions allocating to these sectors, will further enhance and extend Chatham's global platform. Together, we will deliver a more comprehensive suite of financial services, providing clients with seamless access to best-in-class solutions across the entire capital stack."

Amol Dhargalkar, Chairman of Chatham's Board of Directors, added, "Clients are looking for expertise, greater efficiency, and technology solutions combined with deep personal relationships. Together, we will deliver enhanced capabilities to our clients and be best positioned to achieve long-term success in this dynamic capital markets landscape."

Founded in 1991, Chatham Financial is the leading independent capital markets advisor, helping organizations reduce risk and seize opportunity through expert advice and powerful technology. Chatham's platform unifies data across assets, debt, and derivatives to deliver unmatched transparency and insight. Chatham serves more than 4,500 companies through 12 offices worldwide, handling $2 trillion in annual transaction volume, and has $2.9 trillion of commercial real estate debt on its debt management platform.

Since its formation in 2009, Hodes Weill has advised a range of fund managers, public and private owners of assets and portfolio companies, and institutional investors with industry expertise across strategies focused on real estate, digital infrastructure, and energy transition. Over this period, the firm has advised on the private placement of approximately $33 billion of capital across institutional offerings, including closed- and open-end funds, separate accounts, and joint ventures. In addition to institutional capital raising, Hodes Weill provides strategic advice to real asset managers on M&A, GP-led recapitalizations and continuation vehicles, restructuring, and other strategic initiatives. It is expected that all of Hodes Weill's team will join Chatham at closing.

Hodes said, "Chatham is an ideal partner to enable Hodes Weill to continue growing our capital formation and advisory businesses on a global basis. In addition to a strong cultural alignment between the firms, this combination strengthens our ability to pair independent advice with market-leading technology, data, and analytics across the full lifecycle of our clients' capital needs. Leveraging Chatham's impressive track record of technology innovation and strategic investment, we are well-positioned to expand our service offering, capturing new opportunities in an increasingly global and rapidly evolving market."

Weill stated, "As momentum in institutional allocations and fund formation accelerate, the opportunity to provide differentiated capital solutions to GP clients continues to expand. Chatham's client-first ethos and commitment to developing its people over the long term are highly aligned with our culture. This partnership enables us to further invest in our team and leverage Chatham's global platform to capitalize on these opportunities."

Chatham was advised by Latham Watkins LLP as legal counsel, and by KPMG LLP on accounting and tax diligence. Hodes Weill received legal counsel from Goodwin Procter LLP, financial advisory services from Piper Sandler Co., and tax advice from Eisner Advisory Group LLC.

About Chatham Financial

Chatham Financial is the leading independent capital markets advisor, helping organizations reduce risk and seize opportunity through expert advice and powerful technology. Our platform unifies data across assets, debt, and derivatives to deliver unmatched transparency and insight. Founded in 1991, Chatham serves more than 4,500 companies worldwide through 12 offices, handling $2 trillion in annual transaction volume. To learn more, visit cf.com.

About Hodes Weill

Hodes Weill Associates is a leading global capital advisory firm focused on real estate, infrastructure, and other real assets. The firm has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. Founded in 2009, Hodes Weill provides institutional capital raising for funds, transactions, co-investments, and separate accounts; M&A, strategic, and restructuring advisory services; and fairness and valuation analyses. Clients include investment and fund managers, institutional investors, lenders, and public and private owners of assets and portfolio companies. For more information, please contact or visit www.hodesweill.com.

*All U.S. regulated capital market and securities advisory services are provided by Chatham, Financial Securities, LLC and Hodes Weill Securities, LLC, each a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC, and internationally, by non-U.S. Hodes Weill affiliates.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Gregory on behalf of Chatham Financial

chatham@gregoryagency.com

ICR on behalf of Hodes Weill

Jason Chudoba, 646-277-1249 Jason.Chudoba@icrinc.com

Megan Kivlehan, 646-677-1807 Megan.Kivlehan@icrinc.com