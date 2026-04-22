Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased +33% to 550m with a strike length of 210m

High-grade extension in RK-26-280c1 with cumulative 4.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps

Continuity of intense mineralization in RK-26-271c1 with cumulative 12.6m of >10,000 cps including 2.3m of >61,000 cps 80m down plunge of RK-25-256 (5.5m at 21.4% U 3 O 8 )

Progressive high-grade continuity at depth in RK-26-276 with cumulative 11.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps and RK-26-285 with cumulative 9.0m of >10,000 cps including 0.7m of >61,000 cps

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from the 2026 winter drill program at Patterson Corridor East ("PCE") that recently concluded, highlighting significant vertical growth and strong internal continuity of high-grade mineralization.

Within the mineralized zone of PCE, the high-grade subdomain has now grown to 550 m in vertical extent, a 33% increase, with a strike length of 210 m. This expansion was primarily driven by hole RK-26-280c1 which returned cumulative 4.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps at 834m below surface (Figures 1-3). The hole successfully intersected mineralization 230m down plunge along a high-grade shoot interpreted to connect with RK-26-271c1 (Figure 4).

Holes RK-26-271c1, RK-26-276, and RK-26-285 returned strong mineralized intercepts between 600 to 700m below surface, where the system remains open for expansion (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Results from RK-26-271c1 include cumulative 12.6m of >10,000 cps including 2.3m of >61,000 cps 80m down plunge of RK-25-256 (5.5m at 21.4% U3O8) indicating continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figure 3). Further, the intersections from RK-26-276 (cumulative 11.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps) and RK-26-285 (cumulative 9.0m of >10,000 cps including 0.7m of >61,000 cps) add progressive high-grade continuity to the base of this growing subdomain.

Drilling 600m to the southeast of PCE along a separate parallel trend, prospective structure and alteration features are vectoring the Company toward potential repetition of mineralization within the overall PCE system (Figure 5).

Summer drilling of ~29,200m is schedule to commence the week of May 25, 2026. All samples from 2026 drilling are submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), with results to follow.

Leigh Curyer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Today's results from the 2026 winter program confirm both the scale and growth of PCE continues to advance at pace. Increasing the vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain by 33% during the winter program, suggests substantial drilling is required going forward to fully understand the extent of this mineralized zone. In parallel, drilling focused on vectoring into additional zones of mineralization will be incorporated into the summer program based on these winter results.

"With the Rook I Project commencing construction this summer and the significance of PCE materializing rapidly, we look forward to future drilling and evaluation of PCE and its potential position in the long-term profile of NexGen's uranium portfolio. NexGen is positioned to meet the strong demand for Canadian uranium for many decades into the future, whilst setting a new industry standard in the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offtake to utility customers around the world."

A total of 12,758.2m of the planned 42,000m has been completed in 2026, focusing on high-grade growth and expansion of mineralization. Thirteen drill holes totalling 9,131.7m were dedicated to advancing the mineralization at PCE and six drill holes totalling 3,626.5m tested the parallel trend. Since discovery (see news release date March 11, 2024), 115 drillholes totalling 72,464.7m targeted PCE mineralization (Figure 4) with 79 of the 115 drill holes being mineralized, including 54 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 21 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).

Figure 1: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); previously reported in December 1, 2025 release, now with RK-26-271c1, RK-26-276, RK-26-280c1, and RK-26-285 intersections outlined in purple

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/293775_f571136e943028da_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/293775_f571136e943028da_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Core photo from RK-25-280c1 displays semi-massive, off-scale (>61,000 cps) from uranium vein at 834m down hole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/293775_f571136e943028da_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Core photo from RK-25-271c1 displays mineralization from 630.3 to 646.5m down hole with abundant high-grade and several instances of off-scale in competent basement rock; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/293775_f571136e943028da_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Map of PCE with completed 2026 drill holes; ground gravity in background, interpreted fault shown as black dashed line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/293775_f571136e943028da_006full.jpg

Table 1: Spectrometer results since January 15, 2026 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-26-271c1 275 -75 730.0 - 615.0 616.5 1.5 <500









618.0 619.0 1.0 <500









619.5 627.5 8.0 <500









627.5 627.7 0.2 600 - 2000









627.7 627.8 0.1 >61000









627.8 628.0 0.2 800 - 3000









628.0 630.0 2.0 <500









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









630.5 631.0 0.5 <500









631.0 632.0 1.0 <500 - 900









632.0 632.5 0.5 600 - 1200









632.5 633.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









633.5 634.5 1.0 <500 - 900









634.5 635.0 0.5 500 - 40000









635.0 635.5 0.5 <500









635.5 636.0 0.5 <500 - 720









636.0 636.5 0.5 500 - 13000









636.5 636.8 0.3 10000 - 42000









636.8 636.9 0.1 >61000









636.9 637.0 0.1 24000 - 35000









637.0 637.2 0.2 17000 - 50000









637.2 637.4 0.2 >61000









637.4 637.5 0.1 30000 - 50000









637.5 638.0 0.5 500 - 38000









638.0 638.5 0.5 600 - 45000









638.5 638.6 0.1 50000 - 55000









638.6 638.9 0.3 >61000









638.9 639.0 0.1 500 - 55000









639.0 639.3 0.3 >61000









639.3 639.5 0.2 19000 - 57700









639.5 640.0 0.5 <500 - 46200









640.0 640.1 0.1 12200 - 51000









640.1 640.6 0.5 >61000









640.6 641.0 0.4 <500 - 58700









641.0 641.5 0.5 <500 - 49800









641.5 641.8 0.3 >61000









641.8 642.0 0.2 6700 - 41300









642.0 642.1 0.1 >61000









642.1 642.2 0.1 12200 - 51000









642.2 642.3 0.1 >61000









642.3 642.4 0.1 9300 - 51400









642.4 642.7 0.3 >61000









642.7 643.0 0.3 14300 - 46700









643.0 643.5 0.5 <500 - 7300









643.5 644.0 0.5 <500 - 8000









644.0 644.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









644.5 645.0 0.5 <500









645.0 645.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









645.5 646.5 1.0 <500 - 1200









646.5 647.0 0.5 <500 - 600









647.0 647.5 0.5 <500









647.5 648.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









648.0 648.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









648.5 649.0 0.5 <500 - 8000









649.0 649.5 0.5 3000 - 10000









649.5 650.0 0.5 3000 - 22000









650.0 650.5 0.5 <500 - 7000









650.5 653.0 2.5 <500









653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 900









653.5 654.0 0.5 <500









654.0 655.0 1.0 600 - 12000









655.0 655.5 0.5 500 - 7000









655.5 656.0 0.5 500 - 1600









656.0 656.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









656.5 657.0 0.5 <500 - 800









657.0 657.5 0.5 <500 - 700









657.5 658.0 0.5 <500









658.0 658.5 0.5 <500 - 600









658.5 659.0 0.5 <500 - 900









659.0 660.0 1.0 <500









660.0 660.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









660.5 661.0 0.5 <500 - 800









661.0 661.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









661.5 662.0 0.5 <500









662.0 662.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









662.5 663.0 0.5 <500 - 9500









663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 650









663.5 665.5 2.0 <500









665.5 666.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









666.0 666.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 18300









671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 6100









671.5 672.0 0.5 570 - 32400









672.0 672.5 0.5 <500 - 4100









672.5 673.0 0.5 <500 - 7100









673.0 673.5 0.5 <500 - 3800









674.0 674.5 0.5 <500 - 530









674.5 675.0 0.5 <500 - 650









675.5 676.0 0.5 <500 - 900









676.0 676.5 0.5 <500









677.0 677.5 0.5 <500









678.5 679.5 1.0 <500









679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 22800









680.0 680.5 0.5 10000 - 42300









680.5 681.0 0.5 2000 - 30000









681.0 681.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









681.5 682.5 1.0 <500









682.5 683.0 0.5 <500 - 2900









683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 10400









683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 8000









684.0 684.5 0.5 <500









685.5 686.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









688.5 689.0 0.5 <500 - 4400









689.0 689.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









691.0 692.0 1.0 <500









692.5 693.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









695.0 695.5 0.5 <500









696.5 697.0 0.5 <500









698.5 699.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









700.5 701.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









701.0 701.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









701.5 702.5 1.0 <500 - 1700









703.0 703.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









706.0 706.5 0.5 <500









709.0 709.5 0.5 <500 - 800









709.5 710.0 0.5 <500









710.5 711.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









711.0 711.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









712.0 713.0 1.0 <500









714.0 715.0 1.0 <500 - 900









715.5 716.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









716.0 716.5 0.5 <500









718.5 719.0 0.5 <500









720.0 720.5 0.5 <500 - 3400









720.5 721.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









721.0 721.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









721.5 722.0 0.5 <500









723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 550 RK-26-273 295 -66 390.0 131.5 267.0 267.5 0.5 <500 - 800 RK-26-274 280 -75 546.0 119.9 417.0 418.0 1.0 <500









418.5 419.0 0.5 <500









419.0 419.5 0.5 <500 - 530









419.5 420.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









420.0 420.5 0.5 <500 - 660









420.5 421.5 1.0 <500









430.0 430.5 0.5 <500









431.5 432.5 1.0 <500









433.0 433.5 0.5 <500









435.5 436.0 0.5 <500









437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 1050









438.0 438.5 0.5 1000 - 13000









438.5 439.0 0.5 <500 - 2350









441.5 442.0 0.5 <500 - 950









442.0 442.5 0.5 700 - 1800









442.5 443.0 0.5 800 - 2000









443.0 443.5 0.5 800 - 1400









443.5 444.0 0.5 630 - 4900









444.0 444.5 0.5 3800 - 10000









444.5 445.0 0.5 800 - 4900









445.0 447.5 2.5 <500









447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500 - 770









452.0 452.5 0.5 <500 - 590









453.0 454.0 1.0 <500









454.0 454.5 0.5 <500 - 780









454.5 455.0 0.5 <500 - 560









455.0 456.0 1.0 <500









456.0 456.5 0.5 600 - 1100









456.5 457.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









457.0 457.5 0.5 700 - 1200









457.5 458.0 0.5 <500 - 700









458.0 459.0 1.0 <500









459.0 459.5 0.5 640 - 1700









459.5 460.0 0.5 <500









468.0 468.5 0.5 <500 - 900









468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









469.0 469.5 0.5 <500









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 510









470.5 471.0 0.5 <500









473.5 475.0 1.5 <500









475.0 475.5 0.5 <500 - 510









475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 700









476.0 476.5 0.5 <500









476.5 477.0 0.5 <500 - 2700









479.5 480.0 0.5 550 - 1100









480.0 480.5 0.5 700 - 2900









480.5 481.0 0.5 <500 - 11700









481.0 481.5 0.5 <500









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 600









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 930









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500 - 880









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 690









541.5 542.0 0.5 <500 - 6500 RK-26-275 310 -70 519.0 93.9 No Significant Intersections RK-26-276 276 -69 810.0 112.7 662.5 663.5 1.0 <500









663.5 664.0 0.5 <500 - 4000









664.0 664.5 0.5 620 - 2200









664.5 665.0 0.5 <500 - 560









667.5 669.5 2.0 <500









669.5 670.0 0.5 <500 - 700









670.0 670.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









670.5 671.0 0.5 1500 - 4300









671.0 671.5 0.5 800 - 1400









671.5 671.9 0.4 3000 - 3300









671.9 672.0 0.2 >61000









672.0 672.2 0.2 6000 - 53000









672.2 672.5 0.3 >61000









672.5 673.0 0.5 1680 - 34000









673.0 673.5 0.5 17000 - 35000









673.5 674.0 0.5 600 - 950









674.0 674.5 0.5 <500









675.0 676.5 1.5 <500









676.5 677.0 0.5 <500 - 4050









677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 24000









678.5 679.0 0.5 800 - 6200









679.0 679.5 0.5 <500 - 1250









679.5 680.0 0.5 550 - 3600









680.0 680.5 0.5 1000 - 6900









680.5 681.0 0.5 1200 - 5500









681.0 681.5 0.5 750 - 1800









681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









682.0 682.5 0.5 6000 - 14000









682.5 683.0 0.5 1300 - 5010









683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 2700









683.5 684.0 0.5 2080 - 18500









684.0 684.5 0.5 3050 - 26500









684.5 685.0 0.5 7200 - 15000









685.0 685.5 0.5 5500 - 18700









685.5 686.0 0.5 2500 - 26000









686.0 686.5 0.5 3500 - 30000









686.5 687.0 0.5 12000 - 15000









687.0 687.5 0.5 1300 - 15500









687.5 688.0 0.5 <500









688.0 688.5 0.5 1000 - 30000









688.5 689.0 0.5 2000 - 10000









689.0 689.5 0.5 1400 - 7500









689.5 690.0 0.5 6700 - 9000









690.0 690.5 0.5 <500









690.5 691.0 0.5 600 - 7700









691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









691.5 692.0 0.5 590 - 9100









692.0 692.5 0.5 1100 - 21000









692.5 693.0 0.5 2700 - 44000









693.0 693.5 0.5 1400 - 7100









693.5 694.0 0.5 1000 - 38000









694.0 694.5 0.5 3700 - 31000









694.5 695.0 0.5 1100 - 14000









695.0 695.5 0.5 <500 - 4400









695.5 695.9 0.4 1100 - 14000









695.9 696.0 0.1 >61000









696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 700









697.0 697.5 0.5 <500









697.5 698.0 0.5 1250 - 5500









698.0 698.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









698.5 699.0 0.5 <500 - 11600









699.0 699.5 0.5 <500 - 2650









699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 3100









700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 3220









702.5 703.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









705.0 705.5 0.5 <500









705.5 706.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









709.0 709.5 0.5 <500 - 3800









709.5 710.0 0.5 <500 - 9800









710.0 710.5 0.5 <500 - 4400 RK-26-276c1 276 -69 814.0 - 678.5 679.0 0.5 <500









683.0 683.5 0.5 <500









683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 580









684.0 684.5 0.5 <500









684.5 685.0 0.5 <500 - 1320









685.0 685.5 0.5 <500 - 3150









685.5 686.0 0.5 570 - 1890









686.0 686.5 0.5 1400 - 7550









686.5 687.0 0.5 500 - 4500









687.0 687.5 0.5 <500 - 730









687.5 688.0 0.5 <500 - 510









688.0 688.5 0.5 1050 - 10000









688.5 689.0 0.5 1480 - 4000









689.0 689.5 0.5 740 - 12000









689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 4960









690.0 690.5 0.5 1250 - 13300









690.5 691.0 0.5 <500 - 780









691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 650









694.5 695.0 0.5 <500 - 800









695.5 696.0 0.5 <500 - 760









697.0 697.5 0.5 <500









699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 1220









700.5 701.0 0.5 <500 - 4100









701.0 701.5 0.5 <500 - 1780









701.5 702.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









702.0 702.5 0.5 <500









702.5 703.0 0.5 <500 - 2720









706.0 706.5 0.5 <500 - 1340









706.5 707.0 0.5 <500









707.0 707.5 0.5 <500 - 1780









707.5 708.0 0.5 <500









711.5 712.0 0.5 <500 - 2450









713.5 714.0 0.5 <500 - 3500









714.0 714.5 0.5 <500 - 1050









714.5 715.0 0.5 <500 - 850









715.0 715.5 0.5 620 - 8300









716.0 716.5 0.5 <500 - 8450









722.5 723.0 0.5 <500 - 580









724.0 724.5 0.5 <500









724.5 725.0 0.5 <500 - 650









725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1280









725.5 726.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









726.5 727 0.5 <500 - 840









727.0 727.5 0.5 <500 - 1020









727.5 728 0.5 <500 - 560









728.0 728.5 0.5 <500 - 540









728.5 729 0.5 <500









729.5 730 0.5 <500 - 640









732.0 732.5 0.5 <500 - 700









732.5 733 0.5 <500 - 680









733.0 733.5 0.5 <500









740.5 741 0.5 <500









741.0 741.5 0.5 <500 - 580









741.5 742 0.5 <500 - 750









742.5 743 0.5 <500









746.5 747 0.5 620 - 1400









747.0 747.5 0.5 680 - 1400









747.5 748 0.5 1100 - 5000









748.0 748.5 0.5 <500 - 810









749.0 749.5 0.5 <500









751.5 752.5 1.0 <500









754.0 754.5 0.5 <500









755.0 756.5 1.5 <500









757.0 757.5 0.5 <500 - 700









757.5 758 0.5 <500 - 780









758.0 758.5 0.5 600 - 1700









758.5 759 0.5 520 - 1100









760.5 761 0.5 <500









763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 700









764.5 765 0.5 <500









766.5 767 0.5 <500 - 720









767.0 767.5 0.5 <500









767.5 768 0.5 <500 - 1650









783.0 783.5 0.5 <500









787.0 788 1.0 <500









805.0 805.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-276c2 276 -69 864.0 - 731.0 731.5 0.5 <500 - 47400









785.5 786.0 0.5 530 - 1350









786.0 786.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 950









787.0 787.5 0.5 <500









789.5 790.0 0.5 <500









798.0 798.5 0.5 <500









798.5 799.0 0.5 <500 - 700









808.0 808.5 0.5 <500 - 650









810.5 811.0 0.5 <500 - 720









811.0 811.5 0.5 <500 - 940









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500









813.0 813.5 0.5 <500 - 740 RK-26-277 290 -70 525.0 - No Significant Intersections RK-26-278 270 -70 648.2 117.9 513 513.5 0.5 <500









513.5 514 0.5 <500 - 600









514 514.5 0.5 <500 - 520









514.5 522.5 8.0 <500









522.5 523 0.5 <500 - 510









523 523.5 0.5 <500 - 510









523.5 524 0.5 500 - 3000









524 538 14.0 <500









538 538.5 0.5 <500 - 570









538.5 554.5 16.0 <500









554.5 555 0.5 <500 - 520









555 555.5 0.5 <500 - 520









555.5 558.5 3.0 <500









558.5 559 0.5 <500 - 530









559 564.5 5.5 <500









574 575 1.0 <500









577.5 578 0.5 <500









578 578.5 0.5 <500 - 610









578.5 579 0.5 <500 - 750









579 579.5 0.5 <500 - 530









579.5 580 0.5 <500 - 1000









580 580.5 0.5 <500 - 1080









580.5 581 0.5 850 - 1900









581 582 1.0 <500









582 582.5 0.5 <500 - 710









582.5 583 0.5 <500 - 950









583 583.5 0.5 530 - 750









583.5 585 1.5 <500









585.5 586 0.5 <500









586.5 587 0.5 <500









587 587.5 0.5 <500 - 800









587.5 588 0.5 <500 - 1020









588 589.5 1.5 <500









589.5 590 0.5 <500 - 1450









590 590.5 0.5 <500









592.5 594 1.5 <500 RK-26-279 290 -70 569.5 - No Significant Intersections RK-26-280 270 -69 951 108.8 881.5 882.0 0.5 <500 - 13400









882.0 882.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









901.5 902.5 1.0 <500









902.5 903.0 0.5 <500 - 570









903.0 903.5 0.5 <500 - 1080









904.0 904.5 0.5 <500 - 670









904.5 905.0 0.5 <500 - 570









905.0 905.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









905.5 906.0 0.5 <500









906.0 906.5 0.5 <500 - 11100









906.5 907.0 0.5 <500 - 50600









908.5 909.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









909.0 909.5 0.5 <500 - 920









909.5 910.0 0.5 <500 - 640









910.5 911.0 0.5 <500









912.0 913.0 1.0 <500 RK-26-280c1 270 -70 1020 - 877.0 877.3 0.3 <500 - 750









877.3 877.4 0.1 >61000









877.4 877.5 0.1 4000 - 59000









877.5 877.7 0.2 700 - 14300









877.7 877.8 0.1 >61000









877.8 878.0 0.2 3200 - 53600









878.0 878.5 0.5 <500 - 4600









878.5 879.0 0.5 <500









879.0 879.5 0.5 <500 - 920









879.5 880.0 0.5 <500









880.0 880.5 0.5 <500 - 640









881.5 882.0 0.5 <500 - 2600









882.0 883.0 1.0 <500









883.0 883.5 0.5 1300 - 43400









883.5 883.7 0.2 1500 - 60400









883.7 884.0 0.3 >61000









884.0 884.5 0.5 2900 - 22400









884.5 885.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









885.0 885.5 0.5 <500 - 6400









885.5 886.0 0.5 <500 - 8500









886.5 887.0 0.5 <500 - 8700









887.0 887.5 0.5 <500 - 10700









889.0 889.5 0.5 <500 - 5100









890.0 890.5 0.5 <500









890.5 891.0 0.5 <500 - 970









891.0 891.5 0.5 <500 - 850









892.5 893.0 0.5 <500 - 900









893.0 893.5 0.5 <500 - 870









893.5 894.0 0.5 <500









896.5 897.0 0.5 <500 - 580









897.0 897.5 0.5 <500 - 720









897.5 898.0 0.5 <500









898.0 898.5 0.5 <500 - 750









898.5 899.0 0.5 <500 - 2800









899.0 899.5 0.5 <500 - 550









899.5 900.0 0.5 <500 - 2600









900.0 900.5 0.5 <500 - 850









900.5 901.0 0.5 <500 - 1150









901.0 901.5 0.5 500 - 2700









901.5 902.0 0.5 550 - 3400









902.5 903.0 0.5 <500









903.0 903.5 0.5 <500 - 700









903.5 904.0 0.5 <500 - 670









904.0 904.5 0.5 800 - 8700









904.5 905.0 0.5 1100 - 20500









905.0 905.5 0.5 600 - 15700









905.5 906.0 0.5 <500 - 3500









906.0 906.5 0.5 <500









906.5 906.8 0.3 9600 - 44700









906.8 906.9 0.1 >61000









906.9 907.0 0.1 13000 - 59000









907.0 907.5 0.5 <500 - 8400









907.5 908.0 0.5 550 - 1750









908.0 908.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









919.0 919.5 0.5 <500 - 3700









923.0 923.5 0.5 <500 - 900









925.0 925.5 0.5 <500 - 980









925.5 926.0 0.5 650 - 8800









936.5 937.0 0.5 <500 - 3100 RK-26-281 272 -70 539 117.7 492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 510









494.0 495.0 1.0 <500









516.0 516.5 0.5 <500 - 550









516.5 517.0 0.5 <500









517.0 517.5 0.5 <500 - 550









517.5 518.0 0.5 <500









518.5 519.0 0.5 <500 - 690









519.0 519.5 0.5 <500 - 7200









519.5 520.0 0.5 980 - 6600









520.0 520.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









520.5 521.0 0.5 <500 - 660









521.0 522.5 1.5 <500









522.5 523.0 0.5 <500 - 6000









523.0 523.5 0.5 <500









523.5 524.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









524.0 524.5 0.5 <500 - 560









524.5 525.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









525.0 525.5 0.5 <500 - 580









525.5 526.0 0.5 <500 - 970









526.0 526.5 0.5 <500









526.5 527.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









527.0 527.5 0.5 870 - 2200









527.5 528.0 0.5 970 - 1800









528.0 528.5 0.5 500 - 1940









528.5 529.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









529.0 529.5 0.5 550 - 2900









529.5 530.0 0.5 <500









530.5 531.0 0.5 <500 - 660









531.0 531.5 0.5 <500 - 670









531.5 532.0 0.5 <500 - 810









532.0 532.5 0.5 <500









532.5 533.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









533.5 534.0 0.5 <500









534.0 534.5 0.5 <500 - 970









534.5 535.0 0.5 <500









536.0 537.5 1.5 <500









578.0 578.5 0.5 <500 - 550









578.5 579.0 0.5 <500 RK-26-282 290 -70 609 92.5 No Significant Intersections RK-26-283 270 -70 708.8 113.2 566.5 567.0 0.5 <500 - 620









567.0 567.5 0.5 <500









572.0 572.5 0.5 <500









573.5 574.0 0.5 <500









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500 - 760









575.0 576.0 1.0 <500









577.0 577.5 0.5 <500 - 520









577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









581.5 582.0 0.5 <500









582.0 582.5 0.5 <500 - 1630









582.5 583.0 0.5 520 - 1420









583.0 583.5 0.5 500 - 1650









583.5 584.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









584.5 585.0 0.5 <500 - 650









585.0 587.0 2.0 <500









588.0 588.5 0.5 <500 - 670









588.5 589.0 0.5 <500 - 610









589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 1520









589.5 590.0 0.5 <500









590.0 590.5 0.5 840 - 2760









590.5 591.0 0.5 <500 - 1150









591.0 591.5 0.5 <500









591.5 592.0 0.5 <500 - 1570









592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 1170









592.5 593.0 0.5 540 - 2200









593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 630









593.5 594.0 0.5 510 - 1150









594.0 594.5 0.5 750 - 5400









594.5 595.0 0.5 630 - 3130









595.0 595.5 0.5 1350 - 31200









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









596.0 596.5 0.5 750 - 5000









596.5 597.5 1.0 <500









597.5 598.0 0.5 <500 - 1670









598.0 598.5 0.5 1560 - 2100









598.5 599.0 0.5 620 - 3200









599.0 599.5 0.5 <500 - 590









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500









600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 - 520









601.0 603.5 2.5 <500









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 700









604.5 605.0 0.5 700 - 1510









605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 - 21000









605.5 606.0 0.5 <500 - 630









606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 900









607.0 607.5 0.5 <500









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 600









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 740









615.0 615.5 0.5 <500









615.5 616.0 0.5 <500 - 700









616.0 616.5 0.5 630 - 1480









616.5 617.0 0.5 <500 - 620









617.0 617.5 0.5 <500 - 610









617.5 618.0 0.5 <500 - 950









618.0 618.5 0.5 630 - 1840









618.5 619.0 0.5 <500 - 640









619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 570









619.5 620.0 0.5 <500 - 680









620.0 620.5 0.5 <500 - 570









620.5 621.0 0.5 <500









621.0 621.5 0.5 <500 - 750









621.5 622.0 0.5 <500 - 800









622.0 622.5 0.5 <500 - 710









622.5 623.0 0.5 <500 - 1190









623.0 623.5 0.5 <500









624.0 625.5 1.5 <500









626.5 628.0 1.5 <500









628.5 629.0 0.5 <500









629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 850









629.5 630.0 0.5 1300 - 3160









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500









630.5 631.0 0.5 <500 - 1720









631.0 631.5 0.5 <500 - 510









631.5 631.6 0.1 3000 - 4500









631.6 631.7 0.1 44000 - 60000









631.7 631.8 0.1 >61000









631.8 631.9 0.1 800 - 37000









631.9 632.0 0.1 900 - 2100









632.0 632.5 0.5 <500









634.5 635.0 0.5 <500









639.5 640.0 0.5 <500 - 820









640.0 640.5 0.5 1760 - 13300









670.0 670.5 0.5 <500 - 2980









670.5 671.0 0.5 1080 - 6700









671.0 671.5 0.5 860 - 9900









672.0 672.5 0.5 <500









681.0 681.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









691.5 692.0 0.5 <500









696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 700 RK-26-284 270 -70 558 111.5 No Significant Intersections RK-26-285 275 -72 831 111.0 689.0 689.5 0.5 <500









689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 950









690.0 690.5 0.5 <500 - 680









690.5 691.0 0.5 930 - 2100









691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









691.5 692.0 0.5 930 - 1600









692.0 692.5 0.5 <500 - 570









692.5 693.5 1.0 <500









693.5 694.0 0.5 <500 - 900









694.0 694.5 0.5 <500 - 600









697.5 698.0 0.5 <500









699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









701.5 702.0 0.5 1100 - 31000









702.0 702.5 0.5 6000 - 23000









702.5 703.0 0.5 500 - 11900









703.0 703.5 0.5 700 - 8600









703.5 704.0 0.5 <500 - 3500









704.0 704.5 0.5 1800 - 49800









704.5 705.0 0.5 2200 - 30600









705.0 705.2 0.2 >61000









705.2 705.5 0.3 1300 - 38900









705.5 706.0 0.5 7500 - 31000









706.0 706.5 0.5 1300 - 3000









706.5 707.0 0.5 700 - 1300









707.0 707.5 0.5 2800 - 21800









707.5 708.0 0.5 2400 - 2900









708.0 708.5 0.5 <500 - 610









708.5 709.0 0.5 >61000









709.0 709.5 0.5 3000 - 14100









709.5 710.0 0.5 7500 - 41600









710.0 710.5 0.5 1400 - 26800









710.5 711.0 0.5 16100 - 21900









711.0 711.5 0.5 <500 - 630









711.5 712.5 1.0 <500









712.5 713.0 0.5 <500 - 530









716.5 717.0 0.5 800 - 25800









717.5 718.0 0.5 1100 - 6600









718.0 718.5 0.5 1800 - 5300









718.5 719.0 0.5 4500 - 12000









721.0 721.5 0.5 4700 - 25900









722.0 722.5 0.5 <500 - 2650









723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 1880









723.5 724.0 0.5 1400 - 3300









724.5 725.0 0.5 1100 - 14800









725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









727.5 728.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









729.0 729.5 0.5 <500 - 8100









729.5 730.0 0.5 4100 - 32100









730.0 730.5 0.5 <500









730.5 731.0 0.5 <500 - 510









731.0 731.5 0.5 <500 - 5150









731.5 732.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









732.0 732.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









732.5 733.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









733.0 733.5 0.5 4100 - 6100









736.0 736.5 0.5 <500









739.5 740.0 0.5 <500 - 630









742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 570









743.5 744.0 0.5 <500









745.0 745.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









745.5 746.0 0.5 <500 - 1080









752.0 752.5 0.5 <500 - 670









752.5 753.0 0.5 <500









753.0 753.5 0.5 770 - 1900









753.5 754.0 0.5 <500 - 790









754.0 754.5 0.5 <500 - 770









754.5 755.0 0.5 <500 - 590









757.0 757.5 0.5 <500 - 520









757.5 758.5 1.0 <500









760.0 760.5 0.5 <500 - 790









760.5 761.0 0.5 <500 - 780









761.5 762.0 0.5 <500 - 580









763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 540









763.5 764.0 0.5 600 - 930









764.0 764.5 0.5 <500









765.0 765.5 0.5 <500 - 550









765.5 766.0 0.5 630 - 1300









766.0 766.5 0.5 880 - 3700









766.5 767.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









767.5 768.0 0.5 1600 - 2900









768.0 768.5 0.5 <500 - 630









768.5 769.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









771.5 772.0 0.5 <500 - 570









772.0 772.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









773.5 774.0 0.5 <500









776.5 777.0 0.5 <500 - 1500 RK-26-286 300 -70 624 108.1 No Significant Intersections RK-26-287 288 -70.5 513 122.7 369.5 370.0 0.5 <500









390.0 391.0 1.0 <500









394.0 395.0 1.0 <500









395.5 398.0 2.5 <500









399.0 401.0 2.0 <500









401.5 402.0 0.5 <500









403.5 404.0 0.5 <500









406.5 407.0 0.5 <500









407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 950









407.5 408.0 0.5 <500 - 700









408.0 408.5 0.5 <500









408.5 409.0 0.5 <500 - 650









410.5 411.0 0.5 <500









411.0 411.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









411.5 412.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









412.0 412.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









412.5 413.0 0.5 <500 - 540









414.0 415.0 1.0 <500 - 600









416.0 416.5 0.5 <500









417.0 417.5 0.5 <500 - 800









418.0 418.5 0.5 <500









436.5 437.0 0.5 <500









437.0 437.5 0.5 <500 - 800









437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 660









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500 - 740









439.5 440.0 0.5 <500









440.5 441.0 0.5 <500 - 740









441.0 441.5 0.5 620 - 1400









441.5 442.0 0.5 520 - 1600









442.0 442.5 0.5 <500 - 780









446.5 447.0 0.5 <500









452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 640









453.0 454.5 1.5 <500









454.5 455.0 0.5 <500 - 690









455.0 455.5 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293775

Source: NexGen Energy Ltd.