DJ LYXOR FTSE ALL SHARE UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

LYXOR FTSE ALL SHARE UCITS ETF (LFAS LN) LYXOR FTSE ALL SHARE UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: LYXOR FTSE ALL SHARE UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.2461 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1666115 CODE: LFAS LN ISIN: FR0010438150 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010438150 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LFAS LN Sequence No.: 424738 EQS News ID: 2312942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)