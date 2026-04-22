DJ LYXOR FTSE 250 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

LYXOR FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (L250 LN) LYXOR FTSE 250 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: LYXOR FTSE 250 UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.9297 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379008 CODE: L250 LN ISIN: FR0010438135 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010438135 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L250 LN Sequence No.: 424737 EQS News ID: 2312940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)