DJ LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP (RUSL LN) LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.2962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2559323 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: FR0011495944 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: FR0011495944 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 424745 EQS News ID: 2312956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)