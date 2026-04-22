LYXOR GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD (MGTU LN) LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.2205 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54500 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0011523505 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011523505 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 424746 EQS News ID: 2312958 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)