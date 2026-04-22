DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.4387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49715 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 424750 EQS News ID: 2312966 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)