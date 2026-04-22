DJ LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP (JPXX LN) LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 113.2363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 489026 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: FR0012329142 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012329142 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 424748 EQS News ID: 2312962 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)