DJ Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD (BUCK LN) Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.0478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100755 CODE: BUCK LN ISIN: FR0013235256 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013235256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUCK LN Sequence No.: 424753 EQS News ID: 2312972 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)