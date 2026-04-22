DJ Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 345.9464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40253 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 424760 EQS News ID: 2312986 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)