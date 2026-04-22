DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-GBP (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 126.8979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49350 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0855671011 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855671011 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 424763 EQS News ID: 2312992 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:07 ET (10:07 GMT)