DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD (US71 LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.7389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 424770 EQS News ID: 2313006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:07 ET (10:07 GMT)