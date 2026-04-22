DJ Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP (TIPH LN) Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.5144 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1623800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 424774 EQS News ID: 2313016 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:07 ET (10:07 GMT)