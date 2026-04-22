DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP (NA_LU1571052304) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.0581 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: NA_LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NA_LU1571052304 Sequence No.: 424777 EQS News ID: 2313022 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 06:07 ET (10:07 GMT)