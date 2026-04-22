DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-CHF: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-CHF (NA_LU1571052569) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-CHF: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-CHF DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 99.9608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1500 CODE: NA_LU1571052569 ISIN: LU1571052569 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1571052569 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NA_LU1571052569 Sequence No.: 424778 EQS News ID: 2313024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)