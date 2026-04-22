DJ Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP (DOSH LN) Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2017 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 97.8446 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101520 CODE: DOSH LN ISIN: LU1603457992 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1603457992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DOSH LN Sequence No.: 424779 EQS News ID: 2313026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)