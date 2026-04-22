Adding to its extensive suite of AI capabilities, a new proprietary in-app agentic tool transforms natural language requests into fully personalised and bookable itineraries, immediately actionable through eDO's global inventory.

Strategic ChatGPT integration expands reach into emerging conversational ecosystems, directing travellers to the Company's platforms for end-to-end booking fulfilment.

Scaled agentic voice AI successfully processes 90% of global call traffic, delivering a 33% reduction in call transfers and freeing human expertise for high-value tasks.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, today announced the latest advancement in its large suite of AI capabilities with the deployment of enhanced agentic capabilities. This represents the most recent updates in a decade-long cycle of continuous AI development, adding to a portfolio of proprietary technologies that allow eDO to deliver hyper-personalisation at an industrial scale.

As part of this expansion, the Company has introduced a proprietary AI trip planner feature within its mobile applications. Initially launched in English before broader expansion, the feature utilises natural language processing to generate detailed, day-by-day itineraries based on specific user requests and preferences, including recommended activities and local experiences. By integrating this tool directly into the booking interface, eDO allows users to transition seamlessly from planning to booking execution within a single interface, leveraging the Company's extensive global travel inventory. While conversational AI provides the most visible interface for these advancements, eDO's leadership is anchored in a diverse bedrock of intelligence tools that optimise and personalise every stage of the traveller journey.

To meet users where they are, eDO has also recently integrated into the ChatGPT app ecosystem. This strategic presence allows users to search for flights directly within the ChatGPT interface via conversational prompts. Once a traveller is ready to purchase, they are redirected to eDO's proprietary platforms to complete their booking, combining the power of general-purpose AI with the Company's deep travel expertise and industry-leading inventory.

Scaling agentic architecture

Building on more than a decade of AI investment, the Company has successfully scaled its agentic voice AI to manage global support volumes with unprecedented efficiency. eDO's advanced agentic architecture now processes 90% of inbound inquiries across five core languages. This comprehensive multi-language AI support establishes a new benchmark for global scalability, moving far beyond the English-only limitations prevalent across the sector.

This transition has delivered measurable gains in the customer experience, including a 33% reduction in transfer rates as the system accurately identifies customer intent at the start of the call, significantly reducing department transfers. Furthermore, resolution velocity has improved by 15%, meaning customers spend less time on the phone to resolve their inquiries. This rapid global deployment saw the Company move from single-language testing to full production across five languages in just weeks.

For the over 7.8 million members of eDreams Prime, these AI advancements serve as a critical capacity optimiser. By automating routine interactions through agentic support, eDO increases the bandwidth of human specialists to focus on high-value, complex tasks. This ensures that as the Company scales toward its target of 13 million Prime members by 2030, service quality remains premium.

Carsten Bernhard, Chief Technology Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Our leadership in AI is not a recent development but a decade-long competitive moat that is now powering a new era of conversational travel. By deploying agentic capabilities that can both plan complex itineraries and resolve support requests autonomously, we are setting a new industry standard. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of our model's potential to deliver a hyper-personalised, frictionless experience that makes us truly 'Proud to be Prime'.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422792237/en/

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