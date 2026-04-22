Medical Adhesives Market worth $14.90 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets,"Medical Adhesives Market by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Solid & Hot Melt Based), Resin Type (Natural Resin, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin), Application (Dental, Surgery, Medical Device & Equipment), And Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The medical adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 14.90 billion in 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

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Medical Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

• 2026 Market Size: USD 11.38 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.90 billion

• CAGR (2026-2031): 5.5%

Medical Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The medical adhesives market is steadily advancing, driven by the rising demand for advanced healthcare solutions and the rapid expansion of the medical devices and wound care sectors. As surgical procedures increase and the use of medical devices, including transdermal drug delivery systems and wearable medical devices, grows, this three critical elements drive market expansion. Hospitals achieve better product performance through their ongoing healthcare infrastructure funding, and medical device companies work with adhesive manufacturers to ensure patient comfort and safety. Researchers are currently developing new adhesive formulas that will provide biocompatible and skin-friendly performance and extended durability. The medical industry is driven by two factors: sustainable, low-toxicity product development and strict medical-grade product regulations.

North America dominated the medical adhesives market, with a 36.8% share in terms of value in 2025.

Solids & hot melt dominates the market, by technology, with a share of 62.15%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Based on resin type, cyanoacrylate is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The surgery segment holds the highest market share of 46.9%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Companies such as Solventum, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, and H.B. Fuller Company were identified as star players in the market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Masterbond and Vivostat A/S have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The medical adhesives market experiences continuous growth across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The growth is due to the expansion of the healthcare industry, and the need for advanced wound care, surgical procedures, and medical devices increases. Medical adhesives, which include acrylics and silicones, cyanoacrylates, and fibrin-based sealants, receive widespread use because they possess biocompatibility and flexibility, which enables them to serve as substitutes for traditional sutures and staples. Asia Pacific experiences its fastest growth rate, with China, India, and Japan leading, while rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient population, and growing medical device manufacturing drive the region's development. North America and Europe sustain strong market demand because their healthcare systems operate advanced surgical methods and strictly enforce regulatory requirements. The Middle East and Africa region expands as healthcare investments rise, while South America experiences growth due to improved access to medical services and better infrastructure. The market will experience steady growth as adhesive technology innovations and global healthcare expansion continue to develop.

"Solids hot melt is projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The medical adhesives market experiences its fastest expansion through solid hot melt adhesives, which deliver better performance, operational efficiency, and environmental advantages. These adhesives exist as complete solid formulations that require no solvents, resulting in safer, more environmentally friendly products that meet strict healthcare requirements. The products provide instant, strong bonding, which creates excellent product cohesion and flexibility, making them suitable for medical tapes, wearable devices, and wound care products. The production process benefits from solids hot melt adhesives, which enable faster curing. In this way, the organization achieves two goals, which involve reducing production costs and production time. The demand for skin-friendly adhesives in advanced wound care and wearable medical technologies is driving their market expansion. Healthcare manufacturers are adopting solid hot melt technologies because they increasingly need to develop products without solvents and with low VOC emissions, which supports the technology's rapid growth throughout the prediction period.

"Natural resin will register the highest CAGR, by resin type, during the forecast period."

The medical adhesives market will experience its highest growth rate during the forecast period as natural resins meet the increasing demand for biocompatible materials that maintain sustainable and skin-safe properties. Natural resins, which come from renewable sources, provide strong adhesion but pose minimal skin irritation risk, making them appropriate for use in wound care products, medical tapes, and wearable devices. The growing regulatory pressure to decrease synthetic chemical and solvent-based chemical usage drives manufacturers to adopt environmentally friendly solutions, which further fuel the use of natural resins. The demand for hypoallergenic adhesive solutions is increasing due to growing awareness of patient safety and comfort. The development of new formulation technologies enhances natural resin-based adhesives, which enable their application in sophisticated medical fields and drive their fast market expansion.

"Surgery is the fastest-growing application, in terms of value."

The medical adhesives market experiences its highest growth in surgical applications because surgical procedures are increasing worldwide, and doctors are choosing minimally invasive methods. Surgeons utilize medical adhesives for wound closure and tissue sealing, hemostasis, and internal fixation, providing operational benefits through decreased surgical duration, reduced infection risk, and improved aesthetics compared to standard sutures and staples. The increasing occurrence of chronic health conditions and traumatic injuries, together with the growing elderly population, drives higher surgical demand. The development of adhesive technologies, including bio-based sealants and high-strength cyanoacrylates, enables broader use of these materials in complex surgical operations. The surgical application segment is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare spending increases and surgical access improves, especially in developing countries.

"North America is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value."

North America will have the largest medical adhesives market share during the forecast period because its established healthcare system and high use of new medical technologies. The region shows increased need for medical adhesives because its population requires more surgical treatments and faces higher rates of chronic diseases, and its population base grows older. The market expands as major companies maintain a strong presence while introducing new products and investing heavily in research and development. The combination of reimbursement policies and regulatory standards protects the usage of high-quality adhesive products. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, together with the demand for wearable medical devices, now drives North America to implement advanced adhesive solutions, which maintain its global market lead.

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The key players in the market include Solventum (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Scapa Healthcare (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Permabond (UK), Chemence Medical, Inc (US), Artivion, Inc (US), Dymax (Ireland), and Bostik (France).

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