WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Windsor and Greater region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS
Absolute Comfort Control Services
Accent Embroidery
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
Aqua Master Pools
Bath Fitter
Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd
Better Blinds and Drapery
D D M 360 Photo Booth
Dion Hearing Centre
Downtown Windsor Pharmacy
Element Windows and Doors
En Route Productions
Home 2 Home Properties
La Vida Salon And Spa
Lou's Fire Protection Services
Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
MNP Ltd.
Rainforest Escape Landscaping
Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd
SafestWork Consulting Inc
Smokies BBQ
Sod & Beyond Landscaping Services
The Breakfast Guyz
The Spider Guys
Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc
Learn more about 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-windsor-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159539