Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Accelerates Growth of Distributed Generation Portfolio with Definitive Agreements for 9 New Solar Projects in Mexico

Latest projects with RER Energy are in addition to 16 projects already in construction that will contribute to recurring revenue stream

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its distributed power solutions business with the signing of definitive agreements for a new portfolio of 9 distributed generation solar projects in Mexico with a total capacity of 2.4 megawatts ("MW"). The Portfolio will be added to the 6.05 MW of operating assets Revolve currently owns in Mexico and the 2.8 MW (16 projects) under construction in partnership with RER Energy, as announced on March 5, 2026.

A summary of our distributed generation portfolio is detailed in the table below, and includes the previously announced projects in addition to this newly added portfolio:

Technology Operational (MW) Under Construction (MW) Total MW Solar 2.35 5.7 7.55 Battery Storage 3.2 - 3.2 CHP 0.5 - 0.5 Total 6.05 5.7 11.75

The new portfolio is expected to generate annual revenue in the range of US$370,000 to US$843,000, with annual EBITDA estimated in the range of US$296,000 to US$676,000, from the sale of electricity to the commercial customer. These estimates are forward-looking and are based on management's assumptions regarding system performance, contracted construction and operating costs, contracted pricing under the applicable Power Purchase Agreements ("PPA"), and other standard project level assumptions and risks.

A 20-year PPA, an Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") Agreement and an Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") Agreement were executed on April 21, 2026, for a portfolio of 9 distributed generation solar projects to be installed for a manufacturing company in Mexico. The Portfolio has an estimated capital cost of US$1.9 million, which will be funded by a combination of cash from the Company's balance sheet and project level debt. The first phase of the 9 projects is expected to commence construction this month, and all 9 projects are expected to be fully constructed and operational by September 2026, subject to construction timelines and local permitting. The Portfolio, and the previously announced 2.8 MW portfolio, are part of the partnership with RER Energy, announced on October 9, 2025.

"This latest portfolio of projects is representative of the accelerated growth we are seeing in the distributed generation sector in Mexico" said CEO Myke Clark. "This manufacturing customer will see long-term savings on their electricity bill and a reduction in their operating costs. For Revolve, we are expanding our portfolio of revenue-generating assets underpinned by stable, 20-year power purchase agreements. The distributed generation opportunity in Mexico remains substantial, and we are only beginning to capture it. Our growing pipeline and scalable project model give us significant runway for continued growth in this market. Equally important, the expertise and platform we have built position us to extend our distribution generation strategy into other jurisdictions, including the United States."

The Company is also pleased to announce it has commenced construction on a separate, independent 490 kW distributed generation solar project for a commercial customer in Irapuato, Mexico. Construction on the 490 kW project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2026.

Building on its established position as a DG leader in Mexico, Revolve is actively evaluating distributed generation opportunities in additional jurisdictions, including the United States. The US commercial and industrial solar market represents one of the largest and fastest-growing distributed generation markets in North America, driven by rising electricity costs, corporate sustainability mandates, and expanding incentive frameworks. Revolve believes its proven EPC and O&M model, long-term PPA structure, and commercial development expertise are directly transferable to the US market and the Company looks forward to providing further updates on its distribution generation expansion plans.

For further information contact:

Myke Clark, CEO

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

778-372-8499

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's business objectives and project development goals, including the construction and operation of the distributed generation Portfolio.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the absence of any material equipment breakdown or failure; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the stability of credit ratings of the Company and its subsidiaries; the absence of unexpected material liabilities or uninsured losses; the continued availability of commodity supplies and stability of commodity prices; the absence of interest rate increases or significant currency exchange rate fluctuations; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions or liability, including relating to import controls and tariffs; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the successful and timely development and construction of new projects; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continuation of long term weather patterns and trends; the absence of significant counterparty defaults; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions and joint ventures; the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses and permits; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; the absence of material fluctuations in market energy prices; the absence of material disputes with taxation authorities or changes to applicable tax laws; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and the absence of a material breach of cybersecurity; the successful implementation of new information technology systems and infrastructure; favourable relations with external stakeholders; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; and our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to develop and advance its renewable energy projects (including permitting, interconnection, construction, supply chain and cost inflation risks); risks relating to acquisitions (including the ability to identify, negotiate and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms); and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release."

SOURCE: Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/revolve-accelerates-growth-of-distributed-generation-portfolio-with-definitive-agr-1159808